Wisconsin men's basketball drops semifinal to Seton Hall and prepares to face Murray State in the Baha Mar Championship third-place game on Thursday.

Wisconsin men's basketball head coach Greg Gard faces a critical test this Thursday as his Badgers prepare for the consolation match against Murray State in the Baha Mar Championship. The team suffered a 74-69 defeat to Seton Hall in the semifinals, a loss driven by defensive lapses and poor ball security that saw the squad fall behind by 17 points before the final buzzer.

Wisconsin Defeat by Seton Hall in Semifinals

The Badgers struggled significantly in the first half against the Pirates, shooting just 29.6 percent from the field while allowing Seton Hall to dictate the pace. Wisconsin improved their shooting to 59.3 percent in the second half, but the early deficit proved too large to overcome despite Austin Rapp scoring 18 points, including three crucial three-pointers.

Also read Wisconsin Badgers Travel to Bahamas for Baha Mar Championship Opener Against Seton Hall

Coach Gard acknowledged the team's shortcomings, stating that they must grow overnight to handle the pressure they encountered. The defeat marks a rare miss in the standings for Wisconsin, which has not gone winless in a November tournament since 2019 and has only experienced this scenario twice since 2005, including a similar slump in 2017.

Murray State Poses Turnover Challenge for Badgers

The upcoming third-place game against the Racers presents a unique challenge because their defensive style closely mirrors the pressure Wisconsin struggled with in the first half. Murray State has forced 15 or more turnovers in five of their six games this season, a significant jump from their previous season where they only achieved that milestone five times total.

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The Badgers must address their own ball security issues immediately, as they allowed Seton Hall to capitalize on their errors. The Racers also excel at getting to the foul line, having taken 20 or more attempts in every game, including 40 attempts against Hofstra, which forces Wisconsin to defend without fouling while maintaining high intensity.

Key Player Performances Define Team Outlook

Austin Rapp emerged as a bright spot for Wisconsin, delivering a game-high 18 points that highlighted the team's need for his offensive production. Rapp has been a vital asset, with the Badgers holding a 14-2 record in games where he scores at least 10 points this season, proving his reliability in high-pressure tournament environments.

Murray State brings its own offensive firepower led by Brayden Shorter, who leads the nation in three-pointers made with 26 and averages 5.20 per game. Shorter also contributes 15.8 points per game, and the Racers share the ball effectively with double-digit assists in every contest, making them a well-rounded threat that Wisconsin cannot afford to underestimate.

Gard Demands Response From Underperforming Players

Coach Greg Gard did not shy away from criticizing specific players after the Seton Hall loss, noting that some individuals responded better in the second half while others did not. He specifically mentioned players Elmer and Onuetu, who had limited impact in the second half, with Onuetu playing just 10 minutes before exiting due to foul trouble and offensive struggles.

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The coaching staff is also focused on improving the team's toughness, particularly in rebounding, as Wisconsin has allowed double-digit offensive boards in each of their last three games. Gard described the required mindset as playing with "hair on fire," emphasizing that the team lacked the necessary intensity in the first half against Seton Hall and must correct this disorganization for Thursday's contest.

Consolation Game Logistics and Streaming Options

Wisconsin will face Murray State in the Baha Mar Championship third-place game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau on Thursday. Fans can watch, listen, or stream the game through various media outlets to see if the Badgers can rebound and salvage their tournament experience after the semifinal heartbreak.

The Racers have a strong history of competitive play, with their most recent win over a Power Conference opponent coming against Texas A&M in 2022. Wisconsin knows that a slow start will be detrimental, and the team must execute with precision from the opening tip to avoid repeating the mistakes that cost them the semifinal matchup.