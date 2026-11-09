Wisconsin Badgers Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 31-10 Rutgers Win; Projections Name Music City and Pinstripe Bowls

Wisconsin Badgers secured bowl eligibility after defeating Rutgers. Athlon Sports and CBS Sports project potential matchups in the Music City and Pinstripe Bowls.

The Wisconsin Badgers officially secured bowl eligibility for the 2026 college football season after delivering a dominant 31-10 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The decisive win improved the Badgers to a 6-3 record with three regular-season games remaining on the schedule. This result guarantees the program a postseason berth, effectively ending the bowl drought that cost them a playoff spot in 2025.

Head coach Luke Fickell now faces the immediate task of determining which December destination offers the best competitive path for his roster. Sports media outlets have released conflicting projections that place Wisconsin in two distinct high-profile environments. Athlon Sports recently updated its projections to send the Badgers to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, while CBS Sports envisions a different trajectory in New York City.

Also read Wisconsin Badgers Start Freshman QB Against Struggling Rutgers After Iowa Loss

Athlon Sports projects the Wisconsin Badgers to travel to Nissan Stadium in Nashville for the Music City Bowl on Wednesday, December 30. This matchup would pit the Badgers against the Oklahoma Sooners, representing a significant test against an SEC opponent. The game would mark the second appearance in this specific bowl contest for the Wisconsin program.

Wisconsin last competed in the Music City Bowl in 2003, where they suffered a 28-14 defeat to the Auburn Tigers. A rematch against a traditionally prominent program like Oklahoma would provide a challenging finish to the regular season. The Badgers aim to build momentum from their recent defensive stand and offensive touchdowns to secure a victory against a team with national recognition.

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CBS Sports offers an alternative projection that sends the Wisconsin Badgers to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for the Pinstripe Bowl. Scheduled for Saturday, December 26, this game would feature a matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The setting provides a stark contrast to the Nashville scenario, offering a return to a metropolitan venue where the Badgers have historically found success.

Wisconsin fans are familiar with the electric atmosphere of the Pinstripe Bowl. The program defeated the Miami Hurricanes 35-3 in the 2018 edition, establishing a positive historical precedent. Returning to Yankee Stadium allows the current roster to replicate that past success in a distinctly energetic and high-profile environment. This option differs significantly from the SEC challenge presented in Tennessee.

Quarterback Ryan Hopkins was instrumental in the decisive victory over Rutgers, throwing a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to keep the offense moving. Tight end Ryan Schwendeman also contributed significantly by scoring a touchdown during the third quarter. The performance of these key players helped solidify the team's position in the bowl selection process.

Defensive efforts were highlighted by the competitive nature of the contest, which included notable tackles by Rutgers defensive back DK Gilley. These individual performances were critical in maintaining the defensive pressure that ultimately secured the 31-10 scoreline. The comprehensive team effort provided the necessary foundation for securing their postseason standing.

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The final bowl assignment depends heavily on the results of the remaining regular-season games. Wisconsin still faces critical matchups against Maryland, Purdue, and Minnesota. Winning additional games could significantly improve the team's seed value when final bowl invitations are distributed by the selection committee.

Early projections had suggested various outcomes, including potential matchups against South Carolina or Ole Miss in the Music City Bowl. On3 previously listed the Cactus Bowl against Baylor as a possible destination for the Badgers. These earlier predictions have shifted as the season progressed and the Badgers secured their win over the Scarlet Knights.

The current landscape leaves Wisconsin with a choice between Nashville and New York, with the exact destination yet to be determined. The performance against Rutgers provided the essential foundation for these future opportunities. The Badgers are now focused on the final three conference games to secure the best possible positioning.

The victory over the Scarlet Knights was the final step in achieving the necessary win total for bowl eligibility. The team will now concentrate on the remaining schedule to maximize their prestige and competitive standing. The decision between the two major bowl projections remains the primary storyline as the regular season concludes.