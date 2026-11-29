Colton Joseph leads Wisconsin to victory over Minnesota with two rushing touchdowns. The Badgers secure Paul Bunyan's Axe in a decisive Border Battle at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin defeated Minnesota with a final score of 20-10 in the annual Border Battle held at Camp Randall Stadium. This decisive victory allowed the Badgers to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe, a trophy that had been in contention following two consecutive rivalry losses for the team. The win improved Wisconsin's record to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play, while dropping Minnesota to 6-6 overall and 4-5 in conference action. The game served as a critical moment for the Badgers program, as the fate of the coaching staff remained under scrutiny heading into this high-stakes matchup.

Colton Joseph Leads Passing and Rushing Attack

Quarterback Colton Joseph, making his second consecutive start under center, navigated a challenging start to secure the victory. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His initial drive ended in an interception thrown to Minnesota safety Naiim Parrish after aerrailed pass to Eugene Hilton Jr. However, Joseph stabilized the offense and demonstrated significant efficiency on the ground. He rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries with an average of 5.1 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Also read Wisconsin Football Dominates Minnesota, Takes Back Paul Bunyan's Axe

Joseph's first touchdown came via a 27-yard pass to Tyrell Henry in the second quarter. He added a seven-yard rushing touchdown later in the same quarter and a one-yard sneak in the third quarter. His second interception, thrown in the fourth quarter, resulted from a fumble caused by a hard hit on Hilton near the goal line. The ball was recovered by Minnesota linebacker Maverick Baranowski. Despite the early turnover, his decisiveness in option plays was instrumental in the offensive success.

Rushing Game Dominates the Border Battle

Wisconsin emphasized the ground game, which proved to be the deciding factor in the contest. Running back Darrion Dupree carried the ball 23 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He followed up a strong performance at Purdue with another productive outing, despite efficiency dipping as the game progressed. Dupree also contributed two receptions for 32 yards and earned an 85.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for his role in protecting the quarterback.

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Bryan Jackson II provided crucial complementary support by handling seven carries for 42 yards at an average of 6.0 yards per carry. He scored a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter, which was his second score of the season and his first since playing against his former school, USC. The running back rotation also included Abu Sama III, who saw reduced usage despite previous success, while the unit as a whole delivered strong results over the final two games of the regular season.

Receivers Deliver Key Plays and Yards

The receiving corps capitalized on limited opportunities to generate significant yardage. Jacob Harris emerged as a key contributor with three receptions for 55 yards, all resulting in first downs. His most notable play was a 34-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter that extended a drive. Harris finished with an 89.3 Pro Football Focus offensive grade, tying him with Colton Joseph for the team lead. Eugene Hilton Jr. recorded two receptions for 59 yards, including a 43-yard adjustment on an underthrown ball in the third quarter. He also added a 42-yard rushing attempt in the fourth quarter.

Tyrell Henry scored the team's first touchdown on a 27-yard reception, marking his first score since a historic 14-catch, 160-yard performance against Eastern Michigan in Week 3. Jaylon Domingeaux hauled in three receptions for 42 yards, overcoming a big hit in the first quarter that was initially flagged for targeting. He also made a crucial 13-yard grab in the second quarter to position Wisconsin inside the 10-yard line. The offensive line and backs worked together to execute a game plan that maximized Joseph's running capabilities.

Offensive Coordinator Calls Game to Strengths

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes designed a play-calling strategy that specifically targeted the strengths of the quarterback and running backs. By leaning heavily on the ground attack and option plays, the Badgers controlled the tempo and limited the opportunities for the Minnesota defense to create turnovers. The early interception by Joseph was a notable blemish, but the coaching staff adjusted effectively to maintain offensive momentum. The performance highlighted the team's resilience and ability to execute under pressure in a rivalry game.

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The victory provides a significant boost to the Badgers as they look to finish the season strong. With the coaching staff's future potentially hanging in the balance, this win serves as a statement of capability and determination. The team's focus on physical play, particularly in the running game and pass protection, paid dividends against a competitive Minnesota squad. The reclaiming of Paul Bunyan's Axe adds a tangible reward to the effort displayed on the field at Camp Randall Stadium.