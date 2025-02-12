Wintry Mix Then Rain Wednesday, Snow Possible This Weekend

Southern Ohio will experience a wintry mix of rain and snow on Wednesday, followed by a cold and windy Thursday. More rain and wintry mix are expected this weekend, with a chance of snow accumulation by Sunday. Temperatures will drop significantly by Sunday, with highs only reaching the low 30s.

Good Wednesday morning! Southern Ohio is waking up to slick roads from the Tuesday/overnight snow showers. We will have pockets of light snow and wintry mix slowly working north through the morning. Temperature s will be in the upper 20s this morning and then warming through the day. More moisture moves in this afternoon for steadier rain showers for the afternoon and evening as we eventually warm to a high around 42 by midnight.

Rain will quickly leave tonight and could end with a brief wave of wintry mix. Untreated surfaces will likely refreeze as temps quickly fall to around 30 by daybreak tomorrow. Winds will be light out of the east today then pick up tonight and start coming out of the west. Cold and windy tomorrow then calmer Friday. We will remain cloudy tomorrow with a morning low around 30 then a high around 35. A few light snow showers or flurries possible tomorrow with winds out of the west-northwest 10-20 mph. Friday we will have light winds with a morning low around 16 then a high around 34 with a mix of sun & clouds. Another disturbance arrives for the weekend. Saturday morning we may start out with some snow & wintry mix, especially north, but temperatures warm to around 43 by the afternoon/evening for rain showers. Cold air is expected to rush in Saturday night and we switch over to snow showers for Saturday night and Sunday. Light snow accumulations are possible by Sunday evening, but we will need to see when we switch over from rain to snow before we get a good handle on how much snow. Only a high around 31 on Sunday, so make sure to be prepared for a wintry/wet Saturday then a very cold Sunday. Frigid temps remain for early next week. Monday and Tuesday we will have a mix of sun & clouds. Morning low temps will be around 10 or the single digits then we warm to around 21 then 25. Have a good one





