Luxury North Lincolnshire hotel Winteringham Fields is up for sale with a headline price of £400,000, sparking confusion over leasehold terms and freehold value.

Luxury hospitality venue Winteringham Fields has triggered widespread confusion after being advertised with an initial asking price of just £400,000. The establishment, a prestigious 16th-century manor house located near the River Humber in North Lincolnshire, features a Michelin-starred restaurant, a 15-room hotel, and an on-site four-bedroom residence. While the headline figure seems remarkably low for such a high-end property, the listing includes a leasehold option available for £200,000, which has left many observers questioning the true value of the business.

Historical Prestige and Culinary Legacy

Winteringham Fields has established itself as a cornerstone of the region's fine dining scene since its inception in 1988. The hotel was originally founded by Swiss-born chef Germain Schwab, who built its reputation into a globally recognized culinary destination. Under the current stewardship of chef-patron Colin McGurran, the venue has maintained its elite status. McGurran, who is Zambia-born, acquired the hotel from Schwab just over 20 years ago when the restaurant held two Michelin stars, though it currently holds one.

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The property sits on 1.8 acres of land that is described as self-sufficient, adding to its unique appeal. The venue generates an annual turnover of nearly £1 million and hosts weddings for up to 30 guests. Despite its luxurious positioning, with double rooms costing from £150 per night and dining menus starting at £55 per person, the business is now being marketed as a hands-off operation managed by an independent team.

Owner Relocation and Transaction Structure

Knightsbridge Commercial, the estate agents handling the sale in Bolton, confirmed that the primary driver for the listing is director Colin McGurran's decision to relocate abroad. The agents listed the property on platforms including Rightmove and Landsale.co.uk two weeks ago, prompting immediate scrutiny of the pricing model. The advertisement explicitly states that offers are invited for £895,000 for the business and freehold property, while the leasehold option remains available for £200,000.

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The confusion among potential buyers and the public stems from the prominent display of the lower £400,000 figure, which does not represent the full freehold value. Social media users expressed disbelief, with one commenter noting it was cheaper to buy the hotel than to host a birthday party there. Another user questioned if the price only covered the car park, while others described the listing as potentially a misprint given the assets included.

Market Reaction and Property Details

The immediate reaction online highlighted a disconnect between the property's prestige and its advertised entry point. Critics pointed out that the price is comparable to a large family home in the area, which is unexpectedly low for a business with three decades of trading history. Knightsbridge Commercial declined to comment further on the sale strategy, leaving the detailed mechanics of the transaction to the public advertisement.

The hotel's current operations continue without interruption, as evidenced by active social media posts regarding upcoming events, tasting menus, and Christmas gift vouchers. The venue is situated in the tiny village of Winteringham, a location mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086. With a population of around 1,000, the village lies 24 miles from Hull and 16 miles from Scunthorpe, offering a secluded yet accessible setting for the historic manor house.

Future Outlook for Historic Manor

As the sale process moves forward, the distinction between the leasehold and freehold options will likely clarify the market position of Winteringham Fields. The property's ability to operate independently under existing management makes it an attractive proposition for investors seeking a turnkey luxury business. The final resolution of the sale will determine the next chapter for a venue that has defined fine dining in North Lincolnshire for over 30 years.