Winter weather winds down in Southcentral with the next anticipated storm ahead midweek

Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - Many Alaska ns in Southcentral endured a snowy weekend with a new single day snowfall record on Sunday of five-and-a-half inches of snow.

Now, warming temperatures through the week will not only contribute to snowmelt, but a thawing and refreezing pattern as well. Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley are essentially done with shower activity until the next storm moves in by midweek. On the other side of the mountains in Whittier and Prince William Sound, more rain and high elevation snow is in store for your Monday with wet weather tapering off Monday night.

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Brace for slick roads during your morning and evening commute as snowmelt will refreeze when lows drop below freezing. The Kenai Peninsula remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m., where winter-like precipitation will begin to fizzle out by the afternoon hours. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App. Southeast is in store for more wet and windy weather to start the work week.

With a winter storm in the Gulf, moderate to rainfall will sweep across the region through Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Klondike Highway where five to eight inches of snow are likely through Tuesday morning. To the south, Ketchikan and Prince of Wales Island will feel wind gusts up to 40 and 45 mph, prompting a Wind Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

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Aside from the rainy start to your week, drier conditions await Wednesday into the weekend. Send us your weather photos and videos here! Interior Alaska will stay fairly calm and mostly cloudy through Monday with a chance of flurries around the region. High temperatures will climb to near 20 degrees with overnight lows see-sawing between single digits and double digits.

With light snow building in the Western Interior, McGrath will likely see two to four inches of snow through mid-week. Even in the North Slope, scattered snowfall is ahead with a trace to two inches for Utqiagvik. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning from Utqiagvik to Demarcation Bay. The main concern along the Eastern Beaufort Coastline is winds gusting up to 50 mph, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

A storm brewing south of the Aleutian Chain is bringing 80 to 90 mph winds to Adak through today before reaching the Bering Sea by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Impacts will then shift into the Western Coastline where winds up to 5 5 to 65 mph will be felt.

Along with high winds, the Western Coastline will battle blizzard like conditions with one to four inches of snow anticipated Tuesday night through Thursday in the Seward Peninsula, and locally higher amounts climbing to five to 10 inches in St. Lawrence Island. High surf is expected along the Yukon Delta Coast with water levels reaching three to five feet above the highest tideline from Tuesday night through Thursday.

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Now, while those impacts await Tuesday evening through the end of the week, most of western Alaska will stay mostly cloudy through the day with light snowfall in the Western Interior. 24/7 Alaska Weather: Get access to live radar, satellite, weather cameras, current conditions, and the latest weather forecast here. Also available through the Alaska’s News Source streaming app available on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.