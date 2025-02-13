Winter Weather Returns to the Region Following Snowfall

A light wintry mix is transitioning to rain across the region, bringing a variety of weather conditions. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s by Thursday afternoon, with sunny skies expected by Friday. The wintry mix returns on Saturday, followed by a rainy Sunday.

The region is experiencing another round of winter weather following the impressive snowfall totals recorded Tuesday night in southern Delaware and Jersey Shore communities. A light, wintry mix is currently affecting areas north and west of Philadelphia, transitioning to all rain by Thursday morning. A cold air mass is bringing snow showers and a wintry mix , while rain moves northward Wednesday evening.

Rain is actively falling across Delaware and southern New Jersey, while to the west, a light wintry mix is moving east. This storm originates from the southern United States, with its low pressure system pushing into the Northeast. It is anticipated to move north, reaching western Pennsylvania by Thursday morning.This weather system is delivering a diverse range of conditions. As Thursday morning arrives, precipitation is expected to convert to rain for everyone, if not already experiencing it. Overnight temperatures will remain above freezing along the I-95 corridor, Delaware, and South Jersey, while northern and western areas will witness temperatures hovering around or slightly below freezing. Temperatures are projected to rise into the mid to upper 40s for most of the region, with potential for sunny breaks by Thursday afternoon. By Friday, in time for the Eagles victory parade, sunny skies are forecast. However, participants should dress warmly as winds will be present and temperatures will only reach the mid-30s. A return of the wintry mix transitioning to rain is anticipated on Saturday, while Sunday is predicted to be a day of continuous rain, with temperatures peaking near 60 degrees. The bitter cold is expected to return by the middle of next week





