Last winter was the snowiest and coldest in 11 years with more than 43 inches of snow and average temperatures just below freezing. Experts don’t see a replay this year.

Last winter was the snowiest and coldest in 11 years with more than 43 inches of snow and average temperatures just below freezing. Experts don't see a replay this year.

Ready or not, winter is just eight days away. So will we see extreme snow and deep freezes like last year? Storm Team 4’s Maria LaRosa breaks down what could be on the horizon. biggest snowfall since 1869, the year construction started on the Brooklyn Bridge. Overall, last winter was the snowiest and coldest in 11 years with more than 43 inches of snow and average temperatures just below freezing.

Also read Best Winter Gadgets for Cold Weather Survival and Comfort

Experts don't see a replay this year.

"We’re expecting to see global temperature records being smashed now through the beginning of the first half of 2027," according to Tom Di Liberto, climate scientist with Climate Central. "El Niño is warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific," said New Jersey State Climatologist Dr. John Krasting. That warm water influences the jet stream across the planet. In North America, it sends the subtropical jet stream south, leaving much of the northern U.S. warmer.

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This year's El Niño is also super-sized, 2 degrees above normal.

"We’ve only had a few El Niños of this size and this strength in our observed records since the 1950s," Krasting said"The last very strong El Niño was 2015-2016. We saw generally normal snowfall, which is around 30 inches for the year, but most of that came in one event," said Nelson Vaz, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

That one event turned out to be the city's biggest snowstorm on record, 27 inches, with normal winter snowfall around 30 inches. Beating that mark with 32 inches during the winter of 2015 to 2016. This was unusual. Every other super El Niño winter before that fell short.

More likely this year: rainy nor'easters.

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"With our region being just close to that subtropical jet stream, we often see an increased likelihood of coastal storms during El Niño years," Krasting added. Overall, Storm Team 4 expects a milder winter. Close to 40 nights at or below freezing and only about 9 or 10 days when temperatures never climb above 32 degrees. That's 40% fewer than normal, and it will mean more rain than snow.

"Even with warmer than average temperatures. It doesn’t mean there won’t be cold periods during the wintertime, and it doesn’t mean that a storm can’t lock in that cold air and all the atmospheric ingredients can’t come together for one doozy of a snowstorm in a given winter," Di Liberto said.