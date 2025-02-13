Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Northwest New Jersey

A winter weather advisory has been issued for northwestern New Jersey as a storm system is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of snow and ice pellets, creating slick road conditions.

A new storm system could bring 1 to 2 inches of snow and ice pellets to northwestern sections of New Jersey , creating slick roads Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The advisories, effective from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, cover all of Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, along with western sections of Bergen and western sections of Passaic.

Those areas of the state could get 1 to 2 inches of snow and ice pellets overnight before the mixed precipitation changes to plain rain in the morning, according to the latest weather service forecast. For most of the Garden State, the fast-moving storm is expected to bring a brief period of snow tonight, quickly changing to rain because of warmer temperatures, forecasters said. A bigger storm system will be taking aim at New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday, bringing yet another messy mix of snow, sleet and rain in some areas and mainly rain in other areas. As much as 1 to 2 inches of much-needed rain could fall across a wide swath of the state, which continues to experience serious drought conditions that have been lingering since last autumn. After the weekend storm fades out, a major blast of arctic air will be drifting into New Jersey, causing temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s Sunday night, with wind chill readings as cold as the teens and single digits, the weather service noted.So far this winter, many areas of South Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, have gotten more snow than colder areas in North Jersey, according to stats from the National Weather Service and the office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University. The frigid air is expected to stick around for at least a few days. On Monday through Wednesday, daytime highs will range from the mid-20s to mid-30s with lows in the teens. For anyone keeping track, Wednesday’s sloppy mix will be the sixth storm system to impact New Jersey during the past 13 days.





