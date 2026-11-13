Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of the Chicago area with slushy, wet conditions

As much as three inches of snow could fall, but it will melt as soon as it hits the ground.

The lake-effect rain-snow mix will continue throughout the day and even into the overnight hours, but much of the snow will melt as it hits the ground.

You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. Lake-effect rain showers mixed with snowflakes early Friday morning in parts of the Chicago area as a winter weather advisory remains in effect.

Also read Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Chicago area, with wet, slushy snow ahead

The advisory, for Lake County in Indiana and parts of Will and Cook Counties in Illinois, will expire at noon. As of 5:30 a.m., Live Doppler 5 radar showed a plume of moisture over parts of Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and in northwest Indiana, with mostly rain falling to the north and snow further south.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Pete Sack, the band of moisture will continue through the morning and into the afternoon and early evening. Weather conditions will change throughout the day.

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"Mainly rain at times, with snow mixed in," Sack said. "It's going to be a long duration event here," with wet conditions expected through the overnight hours. A period of lake effect precipitation will occur through Saturday AM. Precipitation will transition to snow or a rain/snow mix this AM, but any slushy accumulations are expected to be confined mainly to areas near the IL/IN state line.

Three inches of snow or more across parts of Cook and Will counties in Illinois, Sack said,"though much of it will melt as soon as it hits the ground.

" In northwest Indiana, higher amounts were possible, Sack said, four inches possible in Munster, six in Dyer and five in St. John. "Impacts from snow during lake effect snow are often highly variable across short distances," the NWS advised. "Conditions may vary from wet roads to snow-covered roads across just a mile.

In addition, snow will struggle to stick within a few miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

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" High temperatures Friday were expected to reach the low 40s, Sack said, with more lake-effect showers continuing in northwest Indiana into Saturday as temperatures reach into the mid-to-upper 40s. Temperatures will climb Sunday and into next week, with drier conditions and readings hitting the 60 degree mark by next week.