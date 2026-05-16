Winter Sunrise and Sunset Times due to Daylight Saving Time on Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation in Graham County, Gila County, and Sierra County announces winter sunrise and sunset times due to Daylight Saving Time. The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Sunday at 8 PM MST, for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills.

The Navajo Nation in Graham County , Gila County , and Sierra County announces winter sunrise and sunset times due to Daylight Saving Time . The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Sunday at 8 PM MST, for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Wes tern Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County , Southern Gila County /Tonto National Forest Foothills.

The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Saturday at 8 PM MST, for White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County.

The authorized driving hours are from Saturday at 11 AM MST until Saturday at 8 PM MST, for Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau.

The following areas are not accessible until the specified driving hours: Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Boolie Peak Area, Waunapah Peak Field, for Western Inquisitiveness, Church Canyon, Hawks Canyon, Bisti Spur, Dinlizi Mountains, Kaibab National Forest, Navajo National Monument, Mechay Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Coloakside/Private Land (except for marked roads connecting to National Forest), Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Tusayan, Organ Pipe National Monument, for Western Inquisitiveness, Church Canyon, Hawks Canyon, Bisti Spur, Dinlizi Mountains. Winter sunrise and sunset times starting on Sunday at 11 AM MST. *Please observe all posted warnings and safety guidelines while driving





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Navajo Nation Graham County Gila County Daylight Saving Time Winter Sunrise And Sunset Times Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Wes Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White And Gila M Southern Graham-Central And Eastern Cochise-So Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foo White Mountains Eastern Mogollon Rim Little Colorado River Valley In Navajo County Little Colorado River Valley In Coconino Count Marble And Glen Canyons Grand Canyon Country Kaibab Plateau Little Colorado River Valley In Apache County Western Mogollon Rim Little Colorado River Valley In Apache County Eastern Mogollon Rim Little Colorado River Valley In Navajo County Yavapai County Mountains Coconino Plateau Little Colorado River Valley In Coconino Count Black Mesa Area Chuska Mountains Defiance Plateau Boolie Peak Area Waunapah Peak Field Western Inquisitiveness Church Canyon Hawks Canyon Bisti Spur Dinlizi Mountains Kaibab National Forest Navajo National Monument Mechay Mountains Oak Creek And Sycamore Canyons Coloakside/Private Land (Except For Marked Roa Chuska Mountains Defiance Plateau Tusayan Organ Pipe National Monument

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