Winter Storms Cause Widespread Flight Delays Across the US Over Presidents Day Weekend

Severe winter storms across the United States led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations, particularly impacting the East Coast over the Presidents Day Weekend. Major airports experienced disruptions with delays reaching up to 40%, affecting millions of travelers. The storms also brought extreme weather conditions to the Midwest, with frigid temperatures and powerful winds.

Winter storms brought widespread travel disruptions across the United States over the Presidents Day weekend, causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations, particularly along the East Coast . Major airports in New York, Newark, and Washington, D.C., experienced significant delays, with approximately 40% of flights delayed on Sunday, amounting to over 2,000 cancellations according to FlightAware data.

The National Weather Service issued warnings about powerful wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour, while parts of Boston were blanketed with six inches of snowfall. The Midwest also felt the impact of the polar vortex, with temperatures plummeting to the low single digits. Strong winds, combined with frigid temperatures, created wind chill values as low as negative 25 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, as reported by CBS Chicago. Chicago O'Hare Airport saw around 1,000 flight delays, including half of its departing flights. Detroit's departing flights were also heavily affected, with two-thirds facing delays.The severe weather extended its reach to other parts of the country. Denver encountered significant delays on Saturday, with over 70% of flights departing from the city affected. Further south, Florida was battered by thunderstorms and a tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service. Over 1,000 flights were delayed across the state on Sunday, with Orlando and Miami experiencing delays for two out of every five and one-third of their flights, respectively. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest airport and a major hub for Delta Air Lines, also faced substantial disruptions, with over 500 departing flights delayed, representing half of the scheduled departures. In Atlanta, wind gusts reached 69 miles per hour, and tragically, a man lost his life when a tree fell on his home, according to a local Fox affiliate. Flight delays, while frustrating for passengers, also have significant financial implications for airlines, leading to cascading effects on their schedules and operations





