Winter Storm Warning: Up to 12 Inches of Snow and 60 MPH Gusts Through Tuesday

One storm system splits into a winter storm warning and a run of advisories, with freezing rain set to glaze roads across two commutes.

Bridges and overpasses are the first surfaces expected to turn hazardous as a strong storm system brings up to 12 inches of snow, a glaze of ice and gusts as high as 60 mph from early Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning and several winter weather advisories in effect, and forecasters say travel could be very difficult during both the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Most of the alert zones see snow turn to freezing rain overnight, which leaves a thin coat of ice on roads and on the sensors behind the grille.from NWS Juneau covers the upper elevations of the Haines Highway near the border crossing from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday, with 8 to 12 inches of snow possible.

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The Klondike Highway near White Pass sits under an advisory for 5 to 8 inches over the same hours. NWS Anchorage has advisories starting at 4 p.m. ET Monday. The Anchorage Hillside and Upper Eagle River face 2 to 8 inches of heavy snow before east winds turn it to a mix of snow and freezing rain late Monday night, with gusts to 60 mph mainly across the southern Hillside and possible damage to trees and power lines.

The Anchorage Bowl and Lower Matanuska Valley, including Wasilla, Palmer and Big Lake, expect up to 3 inches of snow, ice from a light glaze to a tenth of an inch and gusts to 50 mph in parts of the valley. Both run until 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

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On the western Kenai Peninsula, covering Kenai, Soldotna, Homer and Cooper Landing, the advisory lasts until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, with 1 to 8 inches of snow, up to a tenth of an inch of ice and coastal gusts to 45 mph. Forecasters have low confidence in when the precipitation switches to plain rain, and a later changeover would push snow totals higher than the current show.

A separate system brings up to 3 inches and gusts to 50 mph to the Arctic Coast from 7 a.m. ET Tuesday to 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. Forecasters expect roads, especially bridges and overpasses, to become slick. Those spans ice over first because cold air reaches them from above and below, and the approach can look merely wet while the deck is already glazed.

Studded tires are now legal on every paved road in the state, and chains are allowed whenever snow or ice makes skidding likely. Ice on the windshield, mirrors and headlight lenses has to be scraped, not brushed, and the same coating over the front camera or the radar panel in the grille can switch off adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and automatic emergency braking, often with a dashboard warning that appears partway through a drive, so those spots need clearing along with the glass.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph across the Matanuska Valley and the Hillside can push pickups, vans and anything towing a trailer toward the shoulder, and icy roads give tires even less grip to resist those gusts. The advisories also warn of falling branches, which in Tuesday morning darkness means debris in the lane and, on the Hillside, possibly power lines across the road.

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A downed line should be treated as live, and a driver whose car is touched by one is safer staying inside until crews arrive. Current conditions are on