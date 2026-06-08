Winter Storm Warning Issued for Several Areas in Arizona

A winter storm warning has been issued for several areas in Arizona, effective from Monday at 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday at 9:00 PM MDT. Residents are advised to prepare for hazardous travel conditions and check the latest forecast and road conditions before heading out.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for several areas in Arizona , effective from Monday at 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday at 9:00 PM MDT.

The affected regions include the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley, and Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains. The warning also extends to the Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, and Chinle Valley until Sunday at 9:00 PM MDT.

In addition, the Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, and Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County will be under the warning from Monday at 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday at 8:00 PM MST. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for hazardous travel conditions, including snow, freezing rain, and strong winds.

It is essential to check the latest forecast and road conditions before heading out. The National Weather Service urges everyone to exercise caution and stay informed about the weather conditions to ensure a safe and smooth journey. The warning is in place to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions to daily life. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

In the meantime, residents are advised to stay tuned to local news and weather reports for the latest information and to plan accordingly





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