Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Arizona

A powerful winter storm is set to impact northern Arizona, bringing heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. Multiple advisories are in effect from Sunday through Tuesday, with significant accumulations expected across the region.

A significant winter storm is poised to impact much of northern Arizona , prompting multiple weather advisories from the National Weather Service. The storm will bring a mix of heavy snow, gusty winds, and rapidly changing conditions, making travel treacherous across the region.

Advisories are in effect from Sunday through Tuesday, with varying timelines depending on the specific area. Residents and travelers are urged to prepare for potential road closures, reduced visibility, and power outages. The first wave of the storm is expected to arrive Sunday, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Sunday evening for areas including the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo and Apache Counties, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, and the Mogollon Rim.

These areas could see significant snowfall accumulations, especially at higher elevations. Another advisory covers the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, and the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau from Monday morning through Tuesday evening. In these regions, snow totals may exceed 12 inches in some spots, with wind gusts up to 45 mph creating blowing snow and near-whiteout conditions. The storm will also affect the Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains, with a separate warning valid until Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim from Monday into Tuesday. Travel on major highways, including Interstate 40 and U.S. Route 89, could be impacted. Officials advise drivers to check road conditions before heading out, carry emergency supplies, and be prepared for delays. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds will also raise the risk of tree damage and isolated power outages.

Local authorities recommend staying indoors if possible and avoiding unnecessary travel. For those who must travel, ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas, a winter survival kit, and warm clothing. Monitor local forecasts and heed any evacuation orders or road closures. This storm system is expected to move out by late Tuesday, but lingering cold temperatures will keep roads icy.

As always, stay safe and plan ahead during this winter weather event. The National Weather Service will continue to update advisories as the storm evolves. Remember, never drive around barricades and respect road closures for your safety and the safety of emergency responders. This article is based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.

For the most current updates, visit weather.gov. Stay tuned to local news for further details. With snowfall rates possibly exceeding 2 inches per hour in the heaviest bands, conditions will deteriorate quickly. The storm's dynamic nature means that even areas not under a warning could see sudden whiteouts.

Prepare now to ensure you and your family remain safe during this significant winter storm event





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Winter Storm Arizona Snow Travel Advisory Weather Warning

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