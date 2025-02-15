Winter Storm to Impact Northeast with Heavy Snow, Sleet, and Freezing Rain

A powerful winter storm is expected to bring a significant amount of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Northeast region. The storm will begin on Sunday afternoon and last through Monday evening, affecting a wide area from New Jersey to New York City and its surrounding counties. Residents are urged to prepare for potentially hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

A winter storm is expected to impact a wide swath of the Northeast, bringing heavy snow , sleet, and freezing rain. The storm will begin on Sunday afternoon and last through Monday evening. Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Mercer County, Morris County, and Sussex County in New Jersey can expect the storm from Sunday at 1:00 PM EST until Monday at 6:00 PM EST.

Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Western Monmouth County, and Ocean County in New Jersey will see the storm from Sunday at 10:00 AM EST until Monday at 6:00 PM EST. Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, and Western Dutchess County in New York will experience the storm from Sunday at 7:00 PM EST until Monday at 7:00 PM EST. In New York City and its surrounding areas, the storm will affect Bronx County, Southern Westchester County, Southeast Suffolk County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Island), Northern Westchester County, Northern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Nassau County, Rockland County, Northwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Hudson County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Essex County, and Eastern Union County from Sunday at 6:00 PM EST until Monday at 6:00 PM EST





WINTER STORM HEAVY SNOW SLEET FREEZING RAIN NEW YORK NEW JERSEY TRAVEL WARNINGS POWER OUTAGES

