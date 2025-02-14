Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, and Ice to New York City This Weekend

A winter storm system is expected to impact the New York City area this weekend, bringing a mix of snow, rain, and ice. Accumulations of several inches of snow are possible for parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The storm is forecast to transition from snow to rain as temperatures rise, but travel could be hazardous due to snow-covered roadways.

A winter storm system is anticipated to bring a combination of snow, rain, and ice to the New York City area this weekend, resulting in several inches of snowfall for certain regions of New York , New Jersey , and Connecticut. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Lower Hudson Valley, interior northeastern New Jersey , and southern Connecticut from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning.

The storm, after traversing the Rockies on Friday, is projected to rapidly absorb moisture from both the Gulf and the Atlantic as it progresses eastward. Snowfall is expected to commence on Friday in parts of the northern and central Plains, spreading eastward across the Upper Midwest during Friday night and Saturday, and reaching the Northeast from Saturday to Saturday night. For the Lower Hudson Valley, interior northeastern New Jersey, and southern Connecticut, snow is anticipated to develop on Saturday afternoon, briefly mixing with sleet, followed by freezing rain on Saturday evening before transitioning to plain rain on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. In the NYC metro and Long Island, snow is expected to develop on Saturday afternoon and change to plain rain as temperatures rise above freezing on Saturday evening. In New Jersey, widespread rainfall ranging from 1 to 2 inches could lead to localized minor flooding from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Concurrently, Sunday evening through Monday, winds of 20-40 mph with gusts potentially reaching 45-60 mph are forecast, which could result in power outages and tree damage. 'It starts off as snow, moderate to even heavier pockets coming through as we head toward the evening, but then the warmer temps start pulling in and that changes things over to rain in the overnight hours, but not before we do see some accumulation coming through,' FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods stated. 'The blue-shaded areas is where you get 2 to 5 inches of snow likely, about 1 to 2 for the gray-shaded areas, which does include the city,' Woods added. Travel could be hazardous at times due to snow-covered roadways. The precise timing of the precipitation transition to plain rain could influence the amounts of snow and ice accumulation. The NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's Hazards Outlook map indicates a 'slight risk of heavy snow for portions of the Appalachians, Southeast, and the Mid-Atlantic' on Thursday, February 20





fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WINTER STORM SNOW RAIN ICE NEW YORK CITY NEW YORK NEW JERSEY CONNECTICUT WEATHER ADVISORY TRAVEL ROAD CONDITIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »

Real Housewives of New York City Take Over New York Fashion WeekThis New York Fashion Week saw a unexpected turn with the presence of several Real Housewives stars, including Lisa Rinna, Jenna Lyons, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Sai De Silva, and Racquel Chevremont. The housewives brought their signature glamour and drama to the runways and after-parties, mingling with designers and celebrities.

Read more »

Winter Storm to Blanket New York City and Surrounding Areas with SnowA significant winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the New York City metropolitan area, with some areas potentially receiving over six inches. Heavy snowfall is anticipated from afternoon through evening, followed by a lingering arctic chill. Coastal regions may see lower accumulations due to initially milder temperatures.

Read more »

Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Frigid Temperatures to New York City and Tri-State AreaA winter storm is expected to bring snow to New York City and the surrounding Tri-State area on Sunday, followed by a period of extremely cold temperatures. Sanitation crews are preparing to clear snow and city officials are urging residents to take precautions.

Read more »

Winter Storm Threatens New York City with Sleet, Snow, and Freezing RainA winter storm is expected to bring a mix of freezing rain, snow, sleet, and ice to New York City, creating potentially hazardous road conditions for Thursday morning commuters. While the storm is predicted to move out quickly by Thursday, another storm could impact the region over the weekend.

Read more »

Hazardous Travel Expected During Thursday Morning Commute as Winter Storm Hits New York CityA winter storm is expected to bring a mix of freezing rain, snow, sleet, and ice to the New York City area, making travel hazardous during the Thursday morning commute. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire NYC metro area and surrounding regions. Snow is expected to develop after midnight, mixing with sleet and freezing rain by mid to late morning before transitioning to plain rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible, with icy slush likely due to the heavy, wet snow. There's also a chance of glaze ice across parts of the area. The storm is expected to exit by Thursday evening, leaving mainly dry conditions. However, another winter storm may impact the region over the weekend.

Read more »