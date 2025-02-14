Winter Storm Threatens New Jersey with Snow, Ice, and Heavy Rain

A weekend winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice, and heavy rain to New Jersey, with potential for slippery roads and power outages. Another storm could hit later next week.

A winter storm is brewing in New Jersey , promising a weekend of snow, ice, and heavy rain. Northern counties could see up to 5 inches of snow Saturday evening before the storm transitions to heavy rain on Sunday. Roads are expected to be slippery due to snow and potentially icy conditions late Saturday and early Sunday. While widespread flooding is unlikely, some minor, nuisance flooding is possible.

The storm is expected to move from south to north along the Interstate 95 corridor, bringing 1 to 2 inches of snow, mixed with precipitation and light glaze of ice. Areas north of the winter weather advisories can anticipate 3 to 5 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice. Further south, residents should prepare for a rainy Saturday night followed by heavier rain across the state on Sunday.Sunday night will bring a sharp drop in temperatures with frigid conditions predicted to persist into next week. Strong winds, gusting up to 60 mph, are also possible Sunday night into Monday, increasing the risk of power outages. Looking ahead, another significant snowstorm could develop by late Wednesday into Thursday. Winds reaching 30 mph will contribute to wind chill values in the 20s. The weather service emphasizes the potential for widespread snowfall across the region starting Wednesday night.





