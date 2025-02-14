Winter Storm Moves Out, Heavy Rain Expected This Weekend

A winter storm that brought snow and freezing rain to New Jersey has largely passed, but the state is bracing for another round of severe weather, with heavy rain expected this weekend.

The winter storm that brought snow and freezing rain to New Jersey has largely ended, with icy spots still expected in northwestern areas until mid-to-late morning. The weekend forecast calls for some additional snow in northwestern New Jersey starting Saturday before a change to rain as temperatures rise Sunday. Most of the state will see heavy rain from the next storm.

\More snow is in the way this weekend primarily for northwestern New Jersey, but it won't last long as temperatures warm and it transitions to rain. Heavy rain is expected for most of the state Saturday into Sunday. Winter weather advisories for Morris and Sussex counties remain in effect Thursday until 9 a.m., but temperatures are above freezing in the vast majority of the state. In western Passaic, isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible until 7 a.m. so drivers should be extra careful, the weather service said. \Afternoon temperatures on Thursday should climb into the mid 40s to low 50s. It’ll be windy with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday night could reach 35 to 40 mph. Some snow as well as sleet and freezing rain is expected Saturday evening in northern New Jersey before a changeover to rain early Sunday. National Weather Service After a brief, initial wintry mix, most of the state will get plain rain starting Saturday totaling about 1 to 2 inches by midday Sunday before it begins to taper off. Conditions turn sharply colder Sunday night into Monday with overnight lows plunging into the 20s. Dry, chilly conditions will persist into next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday struggling to reach 30. Monday night into Tuesday, lows are expected to be in the teens. AccuWeather.com says a large storm might impact the eastern U.S. during the middle of next week. “There’s probably going to be a major storm next week, thanks to a strong injection of Arctic air over the northern Plains,” Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, “The question is does that storm try to track up along the Atlantic coast or head more to the east, across the Southern states and then out to sea.





