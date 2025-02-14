Winter Storm Jett to Batter US, Disrupt Travel and Cause Hazardous Conditions

Winter Storm Jett is forecast to impact the entire United States, bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and frigid temperatures. Travel disruptions are expected, with thousands of flights already delayed or canceled. The storm will affect both coastal and inland regions, posing significant risks to transportation and daily life.

A powerful winter storm named Jett is set to sweep across the United States, prompting widespread travel warnings and weather advisories from coast to coast. This marks the fifth winter storm to hit the country in just a week. Forecasters predict the storm's path will cover a vast area between Thursday and Sunday. The West Coast is bracing for snowfall beginning Thursday, with potential accumulations of up to six feet in high-altitude regions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued numerous weather alerts on Thursday, warning of hazardous conditions including wind, extreme cold, snow, and ice across parts of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Montana.As of Thursday morning, approximately 2,000 flights were delayed and over 220 cancellations were reported at U.S. airports, according to FlightAware.com. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern United States by Friday evening, potentially causing disruptions in areas near central Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as northern New York, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. These regions could experience up to a foot of snow. AccuWeather meteorologists expressed concern that snowfall could severely impact operations at major Midwest airports in Detroit, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois.The Weather Channel reported that high-elevation regions stretching from the Sierra Nevada to the Rockies could receive two to six feet of snow by Friday night, creating treacherous travel conditions. The Sierra Nevada is also expected to encounter strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching 100 mph on mountain peaks, according to the NWS office in Reno. Officials warn that the combination of strong winds and heavy snowfall could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility on roadways. Western cities along the storm's path include Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho. A mix of wintry precipitation is possible in Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WINTER STORM JETT TRAVEL WARNINGS WEATHER ADVISORIES SNOWFALL WIND COLD TEMPERATURES NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AIRPORT DELAYS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Storm to Bring Hazardous Travel Conditions to NYC and Tri-State AreaA winter storm is set to bring snow, ice, and rain to New York City and the Tri-State area on Thursday, making travel treacherous. The storm will transition from snow to sleet and freezing rain before finally becoming all rain. Authorities are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution.

Read more »

‘The storm’s impact could be substantial’: Houston closes airports as city braces for winter stormThe City of Houston is preparing for the potential impacts of an incoming winter storm, which has prompted the decision to close its airports.

Read more »

Winter Storm Warnings extended, Winter Weather Advisory added as ice, snow approachFreezing temperatures through the weekend

Read more »

Winter Storm Brings Snow and Slick Travel Conditions to PennsylvaniaA winter storm moving from western Canada is impacting the Midwest and Northeast US, bringing snow and hazardous travel conditions to Pennsylvania. The storm is expected to bring significant snowfall to the state, with varying amounts depending on location. Multiple counties are under winter storm warnings and advisories due to the potential for heavy snow accumulation and dangerous driving conditions.

Read more »

ALDOT makes preparations, issues travel guidance on potential winter stormMontgomery, Alabama

Read more »

Winter Storm Disrupts Travel Along Gulf CoastMajor airlines are canceling and delaying flights as a winter storm threatens to impact the Gulf Coast with heavy snow and ice, leading to widespread travel disruptions.

Read more »