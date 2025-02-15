Winter Storm Impacts Utah Roads Saturday

A winter storm brought heavy snow to mountain areas and a rain-snow mix to valleys across Utah, creating hazardous driving conditions Saturday morning. Road conditions are expected to improve by midday, with dry weather returning Saturday night.

This report will be updated throughout Saturday as new weather and traffic information becomes available. Refresh your browser for the latest version. The ongoing winter storm significantly impacted the state Saturday morning, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and hazardous road conditions well before dawn.

Mountain snow will continue to affect mid- and upper-elevation routes throughout the day, while a rain-snow mix in the valleys has created slick, slushy roads, especially along the Wasatch Front and south toward Cedar City. Saturday morning's snow is expected to turn showery by midday across much of Utah. By noon, conditions on lower elevation routes will improve but remain wet. The precipitation is expected to clear by 3 p.m., with dry weather returning Saturday night.I-15, ID border to BlackridgeI-70, I-15 Jct over Clear Creek Summit, and Salina east over the San Rafael Swell (west of Green River)US-89, ID border to Mt Pleasant, Richfield to PanguitchUS-191, WY border to north of Vernal; Duchesne to Helper through Indian Canyon Summit; south of Moab to north of Bluf





