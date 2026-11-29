A powerFul winter storm with high winds and heavy snow has left over 5000 customers without power and caused multiple highway closures in Colorado,including critical disruptions on Interstate 70.

Winter Storm Disrupts Travel and Power Across Colorado

Mountain Closures and Highway Safety Concerns

A significant winter storm has swEpt across Colorado this weekend, bringing with it a combination of heavy snow, freezing rain, and damaging wind gusts that have severely impacted travel and infrastructure. More than five thousand customers served by Xcel Energy were left without power late Saturday afternoon as the system struggled against the harsh weather conditions. The storm has created hazardous driving environments, particularly along the critical Interstate 70 mountain corridor, where multiple crashes have forced authorities to close sections of the highway. Meteorologists from CBS News Colorado reported that snowfall totals in the northern mountains could exceed one foot by Saturday evening, creating dangerous travel conditions for drivers attempting to navigate the region. The combination of snow squalls and blowing snow has significantly reduced visibility, making it difficult for motorists to see the road ahead and increasing the risk of multi-vehicle pileups.

Transportation officials have issued urgent warnings regarding road safety as the storm intensifies in the higher elevations. Interstate 70, a vital east-west artery through the Rocky Mountains, has seen closures due to crashes and deteriorating road conditions. In southern Colorado, the storm contributed to fatal accidents, with reports indicating two individuals were killed in a crash where a driver ran a stop sign, and another incident involving a collision with an elk that resulted in one death and four injuries in western Colorado. The heavy snow and robust northerly wind gusts,which have reached speeds of up to sixty miles per hour in some areas, have compounded the dangers for travelers. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for portions of the northern mountains through midnight Saturday, alerting residents and visitors to the persistent threats of low visibility and slick surfaces. Emergency responders have been busy addressing the aftermath of these incidents, urging all drivers to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Also read Thanksgiving Storm Exits Northeast, Leaving Power Outages And Fresh Travel Headaches Ahead

Urban Weather Impacts and Airport Delays

While the mountains bear the brunt of the heaviest snowfall,the Denver metropolitan area and the Front Range have not been spared from the storm's effects. A cold front moving through the region has brought changing weather conditions, with rain showers initially giving approach to snow as colder air moved in during the afternoon. Although overall snowfall accumulations in the metro area are expected to remain light due to warmer ground temperatures,brief periods of heavier banded snow along the Interstate 25 corridor have caused visibility to drop quickly. Gusty winds have spread from the higher terrain to the plains, creating additional travel concerns behind the weather front. at Denver International Airport, hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled due to the high winds and poor weather visibility, causing significant disruptions for travelers during the busy post-Thanksgiving period. Despite the challenges, officials note that most roads in the city are expected to remain mainly clear, though drivers must remain vigilant for sudden changes in weather and road traction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forecast Recovery and Regional Context

As the storm system moves eastward, meteorologists anticipate a gradual tapering off of snow showers by Saturday evening, signaling the return of cooler and quieter weather for Sunday. High temperatures across the plains are expected to rise into the forties and near fifties degrees, providing a brief respite from the coldest phases of the winter storm. The convergence of extreme weather events has highlighted the vulnerability of the region to rapid climate shifts, impacting not only transportation and utilities though also local economic activities such as ski resorts, which have been navigating thier own seasonal openings amidst the chaos. The Denver Post and other local media outlets have noted the widespread disruption, emphasizing the need for preparedness as the region recovers from the weekend's turmoil. With power lines down and roads closed, residents are advised to monitor local news updates and emergency alerts as conditions continue to evolve in the coming days.