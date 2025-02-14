Winter Storm Brings Rain and Snow to Arizona on Valentine's Day

A winter storm is impacting Arizona on Valentine's Day, bringing rain and snow to the state. The storm is expected to bring widespread precipitation overnight and into Friday, with higher elevations in northern Arizona seeing significant snowfall. Winds will increase on Friday, and the Valley will experience scattered showers. The storm is expected to clear out this weekend, with warmer temperatures returning.

A winter storm is making its way through Arizona on Valentine's Day , bringing rain and snow to the state. Thursday began dry with increasing clouds, but by late afternoon and into the evening, the storm system brought more moisture, leading to precipitation. This system will continue to bring widespread rain and snow overnight and into Friday.

Snow totals around 5-10 inches are possible for Flagstaff, with accumulating snow generally falling above 6,500-7,000 feet, especially in west and central northern Arizona. Northeastern Arizona will also see snow, but because it arrives later and the total event is shorter, snowfall totals may be lower in some areas. Arizona Snowbowl could receive over a foot of snow, and 6-12 inches is possible for Sunrise.Winds will increase on Friday, with the strongest gusts expected in northern Arizona. In the Valley, rain chances will increase by 20-30% by early Thursday evening. After a lull, another round of showers is possible, which should be more widespread across the Valley on Friday morning from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. While the steadiest rain and snow will fall from Thursday night through Friday morning, scattered, lighter rain and snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and early evening in northern Arizona. An isolated shower will still be possible in the Valley throughout the day and early evening. However, shower chances appear to diminish in time for Valentine's Day plans on Friday night. It will quickly dry out and warm up across the state this weekend. Highs around 70 are forecast for Saturday in the Valley, and the middle 70s are expected by Sunday. Into next week, the 80s may return to the forecast.





