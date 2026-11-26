A winter storm system is moving into central Illinois, prompting Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents face slippery road conditions, poteNtial snow-rain mixtures, and varying snowfall amounts ranging from one to six inches depending on the location.

Winter Storm Approaches Central Illinois

Travelers across central Illinois are bracing for a disruptive holiday weekend as a significant winter weather system moves into the region starting Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued alerts for multiple counties, warning residents of hazardous driving conditions that could complicate Thanksgiving travel plans. Areas designated under a Winter Weather Advisory are expecting generally lighter snow accumulations, while regions marked with a Winter Storm Warning, particularly in west-central Illinois , face the prospect of heavier snowfall and more dangerous road conditions.

Forecasters initially predicted a quick-hitting storm system, though updated models as of Wednesday morning have adjusted expectations downward for the Springfield area. Current projections suggest total snow accumulations of one to three inches stretching from Canton to Petersburg and into Springfield. However, locations further west, including the Jacksonville area and surrounding counties, remain under stricter warnings and could experiance three to six inches or more of snow. This discrepancy highlights the uneven distribution of precipitation expected across the state.

Also read A clear Tuesday but, prepare for a powerful storm on Thanksgiving Day

Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected

The primary concern for commuters and holiday travelers is the development of slippery road surfaces. Hazardous conditions are anticipated to beGin developing during the Wednesday afternoon commute and persist through the night into Thursday morning. These conditions may severely impact both the Wednesday evening rush and the early morning travel on Thursday. The National Weather Service noted that while most snow accumulation will likely occur on grassy and elevated surfaces, heavier bands of snow could overcome warmer pavement temperatures, leading to increased travel difficulties.

Complicating the forecast is the potential for a mixture of rain and snow, which introduces significant uncertainty regarding exact snowfall totals. A chance of rain and snow is expected between noon and three PM on Wednesday, followed by a period of snow. By Wednesday night,snow is expected before seven PM, transitioning to a mix of rain and snow afterwards in the evening. Temperatures are forecast to remain near freezing or slightly below, with lows around thirty-two degrees Fahrenheit, maintaining the threat of ice and slush on roadways.

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Thanksgiving Day Weather and Aftermath

On Thanksgiving Morning itself, the precipitation is expected to transition from a mix of rain and snow to entirely rain after eight in the morning. High temperatures are forecast to rise near forty-one degrees Fahrenheit, with north-northeast winds blowing at thirteen to fifteen miles per hour and gusts reaching up to twenty-four miles per hour. The chance of precipitation remains at one hundred percent throughout the day, although new snow accumulation is expected to be minimal, likely less than a half inch. This shift suggests that while the morning may be wintry, the midday and afternoon could see wet and slushy conditions rather than significant snowfall.

As the holiday period progresses into Thursday night, rain is expected to continue, mainly before midnight, with lows dropping back to around thirty-two degrees. Northwest winds will pick up, blowing at fourteen to sixteen miles per hour with gusts as high as twenty-five miles per hour. By Friday, conditions are expected to improve significantly with partly sunny skies and high temperatures near forty-three degrees. while the weekend may offer a reprieve from the storm, the immediate days leading up to and following Thanksgiving promise to test the resilience of local infrastructure and travel networks in central Illinois.