Winter Storm Brings Mix of Precipitation to Indiana

Indiana residents can expect a mix of wintry precipitation this week, starting with flurries today and transitioning to a more significant storm tomorrow afternoon. The storm will bring snow to northern areas, rain to the south, and a potentially dangerous icy mix along I-70, impacting evening commutes.

Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a storm passing through Kentucky which will bring some minor snow accumulation to far southern areas. South of a line from Seymour to Bedford you might find less than 1'. Tomorrow a winter storm impacts everyone during the afternoon and evening hours with a whole mixed bag of precipitation. Well north it is all snow, well south of Indy it is all rain. However, along I-70 it is liked an icy mix.

This will impact the evening commute.Where we stay all snow mainly from Crawfordsville to Kokomo to Gas City and points to the north 1'-3' will fall with higher totals further north. Along I-70 some snow is possible but more of an icy mix which could make travel very slick. Then to the south it is mainly a rain event. It is a quick moving storm and things will be wrapping up by midnight.Indianapolis Weather Forecast: Today: Mostly cloudy. Flurries High: 38°Overnight: Cloudy skies Low: 28°Tomorrow: Wintry mix. Accumulation north High: 35°Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28°Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecas





