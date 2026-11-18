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Winter finally made its way to the Wasatch Front on Tuesday night, bringing several inches of snow and dipping temperatures to the freezing mark for the first time this season.

Winter finally made its way to the Wasatch Front on Tuesday night, bringing several inches of snow and dipping temperatures to the freezing mark for the first time this season. Salt Lake temperatures dropped to freezing lows around 8:30 p.m., tying the record for the latest first freeze of the season. The yearly milestone came a month later than usual, with Salt Lake typically recording its first freeze around Oct. 20.

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Only twice before has the city waited this long for recorded temperatures to hit freezing - first in 2016 and again in 2021. The chilly temperatures arrived alongside a winter storm that swept through Utah, bringing a mix of rain and accumulating snow the mountains and parts of the valley. The National Weather Service reported more than 8 inches of snow in Big Cottonwood Canyon and nearly 5 inches in Alta.

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The Bountiful benches picked up more than 5 inches, while the northeast Ogden bench and Centerville recorded 3.6 inches and 2.5 inches, respectively. Tuesday's storm has since moved out of the Beehive State, but another round of winter weather is already on the horizon. The next storm is making its way along the West Coast, with valley rain and mountain snow expected to return Thursday.

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