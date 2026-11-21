All the must-see supermoons, meteor showers, star clusters, constellations and deep sky objects this winter — and the gear you need to see them.

or are just observing with your eyes, there's something for everyone to enjoy over the coming months. We've listed all the best sights to see this winter, including the supermoons, star clusters, galaxies and deep-sky nebulae that are best placed in the sky in December, January and February.

We see the return of Orion and the Pleiades, with Jupiter and Saturn also making their way back into the night sky, while December also has one of the best and brightest meteor showers of the entire year — the Geminids.you can see — we'd be here until July — but just a collection of some of our favorite winter sights. Some, like the supermoons and planets, are specific to 2026/2027 timings, but the constellations and deep sky objects we see over the winter are something stargazers look forward to all year.

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Something to get us through the cold, dreary weather, and a reassuring sign that we made it through another year. This winter is host to three consecutive supermoons . The first, and the most festive, is the Christmas Eve supermoon, peaking onat 01:28 UTC .

This last moon of the year is traditionally called the Cold Moon, and this supermoon will look up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon.at 12:17 UTC. Finally, the super Snow Moon peaks onat 23:24 UTC, coinciding with a penumbral lunar eclipse. This is when the sun, moon and Earth line up loosely during a full moon, causing the moon to pass through the Earth's faint outer shadow — the penumbra.

During this type of eclipse, the moon only dims slightly, so it won't be nearly as dramatic as a blood moon eclipse. on February 6, 2027, peaking at around 16:00 UTC. It will appear as a"ring of fire" in the sky, as an annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun when the moon is near or at its farthest from Earth, known as apogee.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, the sun isn't totally blocked, and the sky doesn't turn dark. Since Saturn made its return to the evening sky in the fall, it rises earlier and earlier over the winter months, making this a great time to observe Saturn at a reasonable hour.

There are still a few years before we will see the rings at full tilt again, but in 2026/2027 we can start to see more details in the rings after the planet appeared edge-on last year. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors To get a good glimpse of Saturn this winter, you'll need a telescope with at least 4 or 5 inches of aperture and a good eyepiece that gives you at least 100x magnification.

Smart telescopes and binoculars don't have the reach, so this is a job for an observational telescope. But that's all right; the hill we'll die on is that there's nothing that'll take your breath away quite like seeing Saturn's rings with your own eyes.

Jupiter will reach opposition on the night of February 10-11, 2027, when it will be at its brightest and closest to Earth, making it appear its largest in the sky. This is the perfect time to observe it with your telescope to see the bands and the Great Red Spot, as well as its four Galilean moons.

You'll be able to see the moons with a pair of big astronomy binoculars and will reach opposition on February 19, 2027. Despite being one of our closest neighboring planets, Mars is notoriously difficult to get any meaningful observations with via a telescope, so its opposition is the best chance you'll have.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that because Mars is technically closer to Earth than Jupiter, Saturn and deep-sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy or the Orion Nebula, viewing it through a telescope would be a breeze, but that's not the case. Mars is very small, with low-contrast features, and only comes observably close to Earth for a few months at a time around every 26-27 months, so it demands quite a lot from a telescope.

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Even with larger telescopes, it'll only show up as a fuzzy orange dot most of the time.minimum. However, for Mars, it's arguably more important to have good seeing , excellent quality optics, a stable mount, a good focuser and an eyepiece with good eye relief that gives 100x magnification or more to observe any of the planet's finer details.

Alternatively, if you're more of a beginner and are just starting your stargazing hobby, you can head outside with just your eyes and go"Hey look, there's Mars. Cool!

" and be done with it. The Geminids meteor shower is active from December 4-20, peaking on the night of December 13-14, 2026.

The waxing crescent moon sets early, leaving dark skies after around 9 pm for prime meteor viewing, and this is one of the few meteor showers that very kindly peaksThe Geminids are one of the strongest meteor showers of the year, and this year’s show is expected to have around 120 to 150 meteors per hour under clear, dark skies — making it anUnlike most meteor showers, which come from icy comets, the Geminids originate from a rocky asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. The debris from this asteroid is much denser than the dust from comets, making it able to survive deeper into the atmosphere before burning up.

This results in brighter, stronger and more colorful fireballs than the other meteor showers. If the Geminids left you hooked on meteor showers, you'll only have a few weeks to wait until the Ursids peak on December 22-23, 2026.

However, there are a couple of hurdles here. First, the activity rate is usually quite low — between 5 and 10 meteors per hour.

Second, the nearly full moon will hinder visibility and limit sightings to only the brightest meteors. However, as they originate from Ursa Minor, which is circumpolar, the peak viewing time of 21:00-22:00 UTC isfriendlier than the showers that peak in the middle of the night, so it won't require an unreasonable amount of commitment if you do want to catch them.

The first meteor shower of 2027, the Quadrantids, is active between December 28, 2026 and January 28, 2027, peaking on the night of January 3-4, 2027. The thin waning crescent moon won't interfere with viewing conditions, and we could see up to 100-120 meteors per hour. The best time to view will be from midnight through to the pre-dawn hours, when the radiant point, Bootes, is highest in the sky.

Constellations glow in the night sky. Canis Major is visible over the winter months through until spring, and is easily recognisable by Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. It's one of the closest stars to our, sitting 8.6 light-years away, and due to its distance and apparent magnitude, its twinkling and flashes of color are particularly noticeable.

This is known as scintillation, where turbulence in Earth's atmosphere bends starlight as it passes through different layers of air. It's especially noticeable when Sirius is low in the sky, as the light has more atmosphere to pass through. You don't need any specialist gear to spot Sirius — it's easily visible with the naked eye.

However, if you do have a pair of binoculars, you can even try to Look above Canis Major, and you'll find Canis Minor — the"Little Dog". It primarily consists of two bright stars: Procyon and Gomeisa, the former making up a key part of the Winter Triangle and Winter Hexagon. Canis Minor is a fairly faint constellation, but a pair of binoculars will give you a better view.

Canis Minor and Canis Major are most famously known as the loyal hunting dogs of Orion, who spent seven years pursuing the Pleiades sisters to no avail. He should have just led with the fact that he had two dogs. Speaking of Orion, one of the most recognizable sights in the night sky is Orion's belt, consisting of three bright stars in a straight line: Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka.

Because of its prominence in the winter sky, Orion's belt has served as a universal celestial marker for navigation, timekeeping and mythologies across human history. The entire Orion constellation is a favorite among stargazers because there's so much to see, both with the naked eye and through binoculars or a telescope. Another prominent feature of the Orion constellation is Betelgeuse.

This red supergiant is easily visible to the naked eye, and astronomers expect it to explode as a supernova within the next 100,000 years. When that eventually happens, it will become visible in broad daylight and shine as brightly as the full moon for a few months. Betelgeuse, Sirius and Procyon make up the Winter Triangle.

There's also Rigel, the brightest star in the constellation, which marks the hunter's foot, and Orion's Sword, a hanging line of stars just below the belt, which contains the Orion Nebula . Although Taurus returned to the evening sky in the fall, winter offers the best viewing time because it sits higher earlier in the evening.

The brightest star in the constellation, Aldebaran, is easily recognizable as an orange-red star that marks the bull's eye. With a pair of binoculars, you'll be able to see two beautiful star clusters — the Pleiades and the Hyades.

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The former is a bright open star cluster consisting of seven stars that you can just about see with the naked eye under very dark skies, and the latter is a V-shaped open cluster that forms the face and head of the bull. The Pleiades is an ideal first target if you're thinking of buying an entry-level smart telescope, and it's also easy to pick out in wide-field iPhone photos of the night sky.

Auriga is a pentagon-shaped constellation high in the sky between Taurus and Gemini, and is home to a few star clusters to observe this winter. M36, the Pinwheel Cluster, contains around 60 to 100 stars and is located north of the star El Nath in Auriga. M38, known as the Starfish Cluster, contains over 100 stars, with its brightest forming an X shape, giving it a starfish-like appearance.

Finally, M37, known as the Salt and Pepper Cluster, is the brightest and richest cluster in the constellation and contains over 500 stars. Not only is Gemini the radiant point of the Geminids meteor shower, but its two most prominent stars, Pollux and Castor, are a very recognizable winter target in the night sky. Pollux is an orange giant star and the constellation's brightest point, while Castor appears blue.

Although Castor looks like one star to the naked eye, it's actually a complex multiple star system, consisting of three distinct binary pairs: Castor A, Castor B and Castor C. With a small telescope, you can split Castor into its two main pairs, Castor Aa and Castor Ba. Gemini also contains M35, a large open cluster also known as the Shoe Buckle Cluster, which you can easily view with binoculars.

It’s not an official constellation, but the Winter Hexagon is a recognizable pattern of prominent stars in the winter sky. It consists of Rigel , Aldebaran , Capella , Pollux , Procyon and Sirius . Once you spot all of the stars that make up the Winter Hexagon, it provides an easy way to navigate your way around the night sky with your binoculars or telescope.

Probably everyone's favorite nebula, largely because it's very easy to spot. It's located in Orion's sword, just below Orion's belt, and when conditions are dark enough, you can even see it with the naked eye and identify it in smartphone photos. Binoculars reveal it as a faint smudge, while telescopes give you a better view of the bright, glowing gas.

It's also a wonderful target for smart telescopes with a wide field of view. While you're there, you can find the Running Man Nebula, a bright reflection nebula complex located just north of the Orion Nebula — and it can be captured in the same frame if you're photographing it.

If nebulas are your thing, Orion is absolutely packed with them, including the Casper the Friendly Ghost Nebula , the Monkey Head Nebula and the Witch Head Nebula , although many of Orion's nebulas are quite faint and tricky to capture, requiring long integration times. A photo of the Horsehead and Flame NebulasThe Horsehead and Flame Nebula in Orion is another popular target for smart telescopes, as it takes up a big portion of the frame and doesn't need a super-long integration time to get a decent, web-ready image .

The Flame and Horsehead are technically two separate entities, but are often paired together due to their close apparent proximity, often fitting inside the same frame. The Flame Nebula is a bright, vibrant emission nebula that gets its name from its fiery network of dark, dense dust lanes. The Horsehead Nebula, on the other hand, is a dark nebula.

It's composed of a dense cloud of molecular dust and gas that blocks the light from the emission nebula and stars around it. As the name suggests, this dark nebula takes on the form of a horse's head and neck. The Rosette Nebula is a vast, star-forming region in the constellation of Monoceros and is a fantastic astrophotography target.

Its large, flower-like appearance comes from stellar winds and radiation from the central cluster of young stars. The best time to view and photograph the Rosette Nebula is from January, when Monoceros climbs higher and higher in the evening sky. The California Nebula lives in the constellation Perseus and gets its name from its resemblance to the U.S. state.

This famous emission nebula is made up of ionized gas from the nearby Xi Persei, giving it its vibrant red and pink appearance. It has an apparent size of approximately 2.5 degrees, making it a great target for astrophotography and smart telescopes, as it appears quite large in the frame.

Peak visibility of the California Nebula is from now until February.12,000 light-years away, in the constellation Auriga, you'll find the Tadpole Nebula — a beautiful emission nebula and active stellar nursery. It spans 100 light-years across and makes for a stunning smart telescope target. It gets its name from the distinct, prominent gas and dust pillars that resemble cosmic tadpoles swimming through space — only these tadpoles are around 10 light-years long.

, you'll typically need an integration time of 2-3 hours to bring out more structure in the nebulosity, although longer sessions will yield better results. Also in Auriga is the Flaming Star Nebula, although this nebula is much closer to Earth — around 1,500 light-years away — and spans about 5 light-years across.

Despite being"smaller" than other targets, it appears quite big in the frame of a smart telescope due to its distance from Earth. It's best seen throughout late autumn and winter when Auriga is climbing high in the sky.reflection nebula, with each type of nebulosity responding to different filters. In this instance, capturing two sets of data to stack in astrophotography software can help reveal more detail and colors.

Broadband filter exposures capture the full range of visible light, including the blue light reflected by dust, as well as natural star colors. Narrowband or dual-band filters isolate specific emission wavelengths, such as hydrogen-alpha and oxygen-III . By using these filters for separate sessions, your final image will show the red glow from the emission nebula and the blue tones from the reflective dust.

Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optical equipment, reviewing camera gear from Sony, Canon, OM System and more. With over 6 years of photography experience, her skills span across landscape and seascape photography, wildlife, astrophotography and portrait work. Her photos have been featured in a number of national magazines, including Digital Camera World and Cosmopolitan.

She has also contributed to our sister site and Tech Radar, and she regularly uses binoculars and telescopes to stargaze in the dark skies of South Wales. Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.