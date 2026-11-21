Safety concerns and crashes have forced road closures along the Front Range after snow fell in Colorado’s mountains and parts of the metro Saturday morning.

Safety concerns and crashes have forced road closures along the Front Range after snow fell in Colorado’s mountains and parts of the metro Saturday morning.

Colorado Department of Transportation map, COtrip . CDOT cameras show a dusting of snow on the interstate in the area. Further west, the interstate is closed between the Beaver Brook and Floyd Hill exit and the U.S. 6 exit because of a stalled vehicle. Road conditions have led to multiple slide-offs and spin-outs in the area, CDOT said.

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Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash near Floyd Hill around 5:52 a.m. that involved 12 vehicles, Trooper Hunter Mathews said. No one was injured, and the crash was likely related to weather conditions, Mathews said. Troopers are working to reopen the interstate, but do not yet have a timeline for when that will happen, Mathews said. Eastbound I-70 is also closed at the Idaho Springs exit because of safety concerns, according to CDOT.

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U.S. 6 westbound is closed between Colorado 58 and Colorado 93 in Golden.