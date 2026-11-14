Winter-like temperatures, no rain this weekend; Warmer next week

Winter-like cold continues this weekend. Friday night features our first widespread freeze of the fall season. A freeze warning runs from midnight to 8AM for most of our area Friday and Saturday night.

Friday felt like a winter day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to low 60s, about 10° or more below average for November 13th in our area.

Winter-like cold continues this weekend. Friday night features our first widespread freeze of the fall season. A freeze warning runs from midnight to 8AM for most of our area Friday and Saturday night. With temperatures falling to around freezing Friday and Saturday night, plants and pets should be brought indoors.

Also read Polar vortex could disrupt forecast for a warmer El Niño winter

Leaving faucets at a drip should only be necessary for extremely cold-sensitive, exposed pipes. Temperatures only warm to near 60° Saturday despite abundant sunshine throughout the day. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. A chance for rain returns Monday, but it looks like isolated showers at best for our area.

Advertisement

Otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky may hold high temperatures in the 50s. The rest of next week looks mainly dry while temperatures trend warmer. High temperatures could be back in the low 70s Thursday and Friday, and mid 70s next weekend.

Next weekend may also remain mainly dry with sunshine. State prison officials looking for inmate missing from Montgomery job site