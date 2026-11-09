Winter is coming: Mamdani announces $25M expansion of NYC’s cold-weather response

After a winter that saw New Yorkers die during a prolonged cold snap and residents struggle to dig out from a major blizzard, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is putting

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is putting $25 million toward an expanded emergency cold-weather response, alongside changes to how the city clears snow and ice. The plan, announced Monday, calls for hundreds of additional street outreach workers, 800 shelter beds and more mobile medical teams to help homeless New Yorkers during extreme cold.

The city is also adding snowplow routes and equipment, with a greater focus on clearing bus stops, crosswalks and other pedestrian areas.during the prolonged cold snap, while seven others had died of hypothermia inside private residences. Not all of the outdoor deaths were confirmed to have been caused by the cold.

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“We have spent the past year preparing for any challenge winter throws our way,” Mamdani said in a statement. “We have trained our workers, readied our equipment and strengthened our protocols because keeping New Yorkers safe can’t begin when the first storm hits. ” The administration’s preparations come as federal forecasters predict a warmer, wetter winter for much of the East Coast.

In its October outlook,said a strong El Niño is expected to bring above-average temperatures to much of the East and increase the likelihood of wetter-than-normal conditions along the East Coast. The agency cautioned that its seasonal forecast does not predict snowfall totals, which generally cannot be forecast more than a week in advance.

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The $25 million in new city funding will support an expanded Code Blue system, which activates emergency measures to protect homeless New Yorkers when temperatures, including wind chill, fall to freezing or below. Under the plan, more than 300 additional canvassers will be assigned walking and driving routes across the five boroughs, covering 75% of locations where homeless New Yorkers are known to stay.

The teams will be directed to engage anyone they encounter who may need assistance, rather than relying on predetermined lists of people to contact, according to City Hall. NYC Health + Hospitals will also deploy up to 55 mobile medical units, each staffed by a registered nurse or nurse practitioner, to provide care and transport people to warming centers, hospitals and other indoor locations.

The administration says it is adding more than 600 single- and double-occupancy rooms, providing 800 shelter beds during the coldest days of the year. The announcement did not specify where those rooms will be located or when they will become available. At the highest emergency response level, the Department of Homeless Services will operate four new warming centers and up to 20 warming buses, while Health + Hospitals will make all 11 of its hospitals available as warming locations.

Four syringe service providers will also extend their hours to offer overnight access to warm spaces. Some of the measures build on efforts undertaken last winter, when the administration opened temporary warming locations, deployed buses and expanded street outreach during the prolonged cold snap. At a Feb. 10 City Council hearing, officials testified that police had responded to 2,679 Code Blue calls between Jan. 19 and Feb. 8.

In roughly 22% of those cases, officers determined that an emergency medical response was unnecessary because the person was no longer at the reported location or did not need assistance. Lawmakers questioned those determinations, including in the case of Frederick Jones, a 67-year-old Manhattan man who was reported outside during freezing weather but was not located by responding officers. He was later found dead.

“These deaths are not inevitable,” Council Speaker Julie Menin said at the hearing, pointing to gaps in outreach, shelter capacity and follow-up. City Hall did not provide a breakdown of how the new $25 million investment will be divided among outreach, medical services and shelter capacity. Dig they must: Shovel in hand, a sanitation worker stands before a big pile of plowed snow in Lower Manhattan on Jan. 29, 2026.

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Photo byThe administration is also making changes to snow removal following February’s blizzard, which left some neighborhoods difficult to navigate days after the storm. Staten Island residents were among the most vocal critics of the city’s response.

In West Brighton, one resident used a Bobcat from his construction job to clear neighborhood streets that remained buried two days after the storm,The Department of Sanitation has since added eight snowplow routes in Staten Island’s hilliest areas, reducing the distance each route covers by more than 25% and assigning additional equipment to the borough’s steepest and narrowest streets. Citywide, DSNY has acquired 120 snow blowers to clear bus stops and crosswalks and outfitted 678 plows and spreaders with new blades designed to better follow road surfaces.

The department says it has also incorporated bus stops, sidewalks and crosswalks into its internal snow removal maps, allowing crews to better target pedestrian areas that can remain blocked after streets have been plowed. The changes come after disability advocates and City Council members raised concerns about snow-covered intersections and curb ramps that made it difficult for people with mobility impairments to get around.

, Sanitation Commissioner Gregory Anderson said the department had identified approximately 20,000 corners for priority clearing, including locations near transit stops, busy intersections and accessible pedestrian signals. Anderson said the department expected to clear those areas faster than in previous winters but could not guarantee specific response times, citing the varying conditions of individual storms. The city is also expanding its emergency snow shoveler workforce.

More than 3,000 people have registered ahead of the coming winter, according to City Hall, following Mamdani’s September announcement that the program’s standard starting wage would increase fromThe administration says it has more than 2,200 vehicles ready to be converted into snowplows, over 700 salt spreaders and 7,000 sanitation workers trained for snow removal. Brooklyn prepares for New York City’s largest winter storm in years, with up to a foot of snow predictedJogger murder suspect stripped down to underwear while trying to ditch bloody evidenceNYC lawmakers question DOE hiring after Brooklyn jogger’s murderTwo women slash Bronx subway rider after blind man bumps her with cane