Cleveland City Council is moving early to get ready for the next big blast of winter, introducing two measures aimed at keeping roads and runways clear when severe weather hits.

CLEVLEAND, OH - Cleveland City Council is moving early to get ready for the next big blast of winter, introducing two measures aimed at keeping roads and runways clear when severe weather hits.

One measure authorizes the city’s Director of Public Works to enter into mutual aid agreements with other political subdivisions around Ohio. The agreements would let Cleveland share road salt, snow-removal equipment, personnel, and deicing and plowing services with nearby communities during winter weather emergencies, and also receive help when the city needs it most.

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The second proposal would give the Director of Port Control authority to enter into one or more requirement contracts to buy FAA-approved deicing chemicals for the city’s airports. The contracts would run for one year, with three additional one-year options to renew, helping ensure enough deicer is on hand to keep runways safe and open during storms.

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Together, the two ordinances are designed to speed up the city’s response during snow and ice events and limit disruptions for drivers and air travelers once winter fully arrives.