Winter home heating tips from Spire Energy cover cutting energy costs, sealing drafts, furnace care, space heater limits, and gas leak steps for Alabama homes.

Winter home heating safety tips from Spire Energy are drawing attention in Montgomery, Alabama, as temperatures drop sharply and households turn up their heat. The guidance, reported by WSFA, outlines ways residents can lower heating bills while avoiding hazards inside the home. The Department of Energy says weatherizing a home or business can reduce energy costs by 35%, and Spire Energy has published practical advice for homeowners who want to stay warm and safe at the same time.

The advice rests on a simple idea: heating a home efficiently and heating it safely depend on many of the same habits. Spire Energy's tips begin with equipment maintenance and airflow, then move to sealing the building and using window coverings. Each recommendation targets either wasted heat or a hazard that can develop when cold weather places extra strain on heating systems.

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Winter Home Heating Costs and Furnace Care

Spire Energy recommends having a furnace serviced annually to keep systems operating efficiently. The company also advises changing the furnace filter monthly or as needed. Homeowners can also consider installing a programmable thermostat, which can adjust temperatures while residents are asleep or away from the home.

Window treatments play a supporting role in keeping heat indoors. Spire Energy suggests installing insulating drapes or shades to trap heat inside and act as a barrier that keeps drafts out. Each morning, residents can open curtains on south-facing windows so sunlight naturally warms the home, then close them each evening.

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Sealing Drafts and Protecting Pipes From Freezing

Air leaks are the target of several of Spire Energy's tips. The company advises sealing any area where air could sneak in. It identifies areas around pipes that connect to the outside, chimneys, unfinished spaces, and areas behind cupboards as notorious for drafts. Closing a fireplace damper when the fireplace is not in use is another way to keep cold air out.

The guidance also addresses plumbing. Spire Energy recommends insulating pipes to help prevent them from freezing, and pairs that step with opening cabinets as a way to keep warm air from leaking out. Together, these steps aim to protect the home's pipes while limiting heat loss through walls and cabinet spaces.

Heating Safety Rules and Gas Leak Steps

Spire Energy's safety guidance is direct: only heat homes with appliances specifically designed for space heating, such as a furnace. Residents should never attempt to heat a home with a stove, oven, grill, or anything not designed for space heating.

Electric space heaters are described as great for warming small spaces, but they must be used with care and should not be used to heat an entire home. Back-up generators should be kept a safe distance from the home, and a generator should never be operated indoors.

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Natural gas has a distinctive warning sign: it smells like rotten eggs. If someone smells gas or hears a hissing sound, Spire Energy says they should leave immediately and call Spire at 800-292-4008 or 911. When leaving, avoid creating a spark, including using or turning electronic devices on or off, such as a light switch or cell phone. Additional advice is available at spireenergy.com/tips.