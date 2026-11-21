Explore warming winter cocktail recipes including the Chai Espresso Martini and Mulled Apple Juice. Find step-by-step instructions for seasonal drinks like the Cranberry and Rosemary Fizz and Almond Old Fashioned.

Seasonal mixologists and home bartenders are turning to aromatic, warming ingredients to craft sophisticated winter cocktails that balance spice, citrus, and botanical notes. These curated recipes offer a sophisticated alternative to standard holiday drinks, focusing on layers of flavor that appeal to both traditionalists and modern palates.

Chai Espresso Martini Preparation

The Chai Espresso Martini combines rich coffee flavors with the warm, spicy complexity of chai spices. To prepare this serving for one, mix 50ml of vodka, 25ml of coffee liqueur, 25ml of fresh espresso, and 25ml of homemade chai syrup.

Also read Seasonal Cocktail Recipes for Holiday Entertaining

Chill a martini glass or coupe in advance. Combine the liquids and ice cubes in a shaker, shaking vigorously for at least 15 seconds until the vessel becomes very cold. Strain the mixture into the chilled glass and garnish with a single coffee bean or a piece of star anise.

Create the chai syrup by dissolving 100g of brown sugar in 100ml of water over medium heat. Simmer for two minutes, then add two chai teabags and simmer for another three minutes. Stir in ¼ teaspoon of vanilla paste, cool the mixture, strain it into a sterilized jar, and refrigerate for up to one month.

Mulled Apple Juice Instructions

For a non-alcoholic base or a wine-free option, the Mulled Apple Juice provides a brilliant alternative to traditional mulled cider. Serve this beverage to four people by combining 800ml of cloudy apple juice with four small or two large cinnamon sticks, eight cloves, one star anise, a slice of finely pared ginger, and the finely pared zest of one orange and one lemon.

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Heat the apple juice in a medium saucepan over very low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. The goal is to warm the juice and infuse it with the spices without allowing the liquid to boil. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in 30ml of honey syrup.

Strain the spiced juice into four mugs, reserving the solid flavorings and citrus zests for garnish. Add 50ml of gin to each mug and stir gently to combine. Finish each drink by garnishing with the reserved spices and citrus zests. The honey syrup is made by mixing two parts honey with one part hot water until combined smoothly.

Almond and Rosemary Old Fashioned

The Almond and Rosemary Old Fashioned offers a comforting, aromatic sip designed for slow, golden nights. This recipe serves one and requires 60ml of bourbon whiskey, 25ml of amaretto, and two dashes of Angostura bitters.

Chill a rocks glass before beginning. Add the liquids and ice cubes to a mixing glass, stirring for 20 to 30 seconds until the mixture is thoroughly chilled and slightly diluted. Strain the cocktail into the chilled glass over a large ice cube.

Express the oils from an orange peel shape by squeezing it over the drink, then wipe it around the rim and drop it into the glass. Light the end of a rosemary sprig using a lighter or a cook's blowtorch until it smokes. Wave the smoking sprig over the cocktail to infuse it with smoke, then drop the sprig into the drink immediately.

Cranberry and Rosemary Fizz

Perfect for festive occasions or ringing in the new year, the Cranberry and Rosemary Fizz is a lively tipple served in a coupe glass. Begin by lighting a few rosemary leaves and blowing out the flame to create a smoke stream. Immediately place the chilled glass upside down over the smoke to trap the aroma.

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In a shaker, combine 20ml of Cointreau or another orange liqueur with 60ml of cranberry juice. Add ice cubes and shake for at least 15 seconds until the shaker is frosted. Strain the mixture into the smoked glass, top with champagne or prosecco, and garnish with a crystallized or fresh rosemary sprig.

Cucumber and Basil Fizz Recipe

The Cucumber and Basil Fizz delivers cool, herbaceous notes with a subtle savory lift, keeping the drink light and lively. This serving requires a long cucumber ribbon and a basil-tip sprig for garnish. Muddle four cucumber slices and five basil leaves in a shaker to release their juice and aroma.

Add 50ml of vodka, 15ml of lemon juice, and 15ml of simple syrup to the shaker. Fill the shaker three-quarters full with ice cubes and shake well for at least 20 seconds. Fill a Collins glass with ice, arrange the cucumber ribbon in a spiral inside, and double strain the cocktail into the glass.

Top the drink with soda water and garnish with the basil. The simple syrup is prepared by dissolving 125g of granulated sugar in 125ml of water over medium heat. Simmer until the sugar is dissolved, cool completely, and store in the refrigerator for up to one month.

Appletini Composition

The Appletini is a modern, fruit-forward martini with a seasonal twist that remains simple, refreshing, and indulgent. This recipe serves one and blends 40ml of vodka, 30ml of Somerset Apple Cider Brandy Aperitif, 50ml of apple juice, 10ml of lemon juice, and 10ml of simple syrup.

Chill a coupe glass and add two drops of saline to the shaker along with ice cubes. Combine all liquid ingredients, shake until well mixed, and strain into the chilled glass. Garnish with a fresh or dried slice of apple to complete the seasonal presentation.