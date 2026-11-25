While Bay Area residents are enjoying tree-lighting celebrations, turkey dinners, holiday fairs and more, for some, the darker, colder days can bring fatigue, lethargy and depression.

With the fall and winter, parties and celebrations abound, but some folks find themselves affected by SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder. November 25, 2026 at 6:53 AM PSTWhile Bay Area residents are enjoying tree-lighting celebrations, turkey dinners, holiday fairs and more, for some, the darker, colder days can bring fatigue, lethargy and depression.

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, “is a form of depression that begins in the fall and winter,” said Dr. Tami Hendriksz, campus provost of Touro University in Vallejo.

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“It’s associated with the seasonal changes in daylight which affect our biological clocks. ” Up to 26 percent of adults may suffer from the disorder, according to Kaiser Permanente’s Look Inside KP Northern CaliforniaA team of researchers led by psychiatrist Norman E. Rosenthal first described the disorder in 1984. While about 5 percent of adults in this country may experience its most extreme version, more people experience a milder version, the “winter blues.

” Echoing Hendriksz’s comments, “Reduced exposure to sunlight can affect the body’s internal clock and the regulation of serotonin and melatonin, which play important roles in mood and sleep,” said Dr. Ali Hassani, Northbay Health’s vice president of Primary Care and Internal Medicine.

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“People may experience persistent low mood, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, changes in sleep patterns or a loss of interest in activities they typically enjoy,” said Hassani, who is based in Solano County. “It’s a recognizable and treatable condition,” the provost said.

Hendriksz said spending more time outside when the sun is out, physical activity – “even a short morning or lunchtime walk,” staying connected to the people who care about you, and being kind to yourself are all ways to manage the symptoms. Additionally, Hassani said, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can help, and light therapy is another option.

“Specially designed light boxes mimic natural outdoor light and can be an effective treatment for SAD,” he said. This approach generally involves sitting alongside a bright light box for a specific time every day, usually around 20 minutes at a time. Hassani cautioned, “For those considering light therapy, it’s important to talk with a health care provider about the appropriate type of device and how to use it safely.

”“People shouldn’t dismiss persistent changes in their mood or energy as simply part of the season. If symptoms last more than a couple of weeks or begin interfering with daily life, I encourage them to reach out to their primary care provider,” Hassani said.

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“Seasonal depression is treatable, and people don’t have to navigate it alone. ”