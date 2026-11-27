Wins are coming for young Milwaukee Bucks
The Taylor Jenkins era is off to a dreadful start for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are back down to the worst record in the NBA following Wednesday’s loss to the Br
Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins speaks to guard Kasparas Jakucionis during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Taylor Jenkins era is off to a dreadful start for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are back down to the worst record in the NBA following Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. At 2-17, Milwaukee goes beyond simply being the worst team this season — these Bucks are sporting the worst winning percentage any team has ever had.
The Charlotte Bobcats won 10.6% of the time during their lockout-shortened season in 2011-12 , and the 1972-73 76ers have the worst full season with a 11.0% win rate . Milwaukee has won 10.5% of the time thus far, barely beating out the Bobcats for the bottom spot. To avoid truly historic ineptitude, Milwaukee needs double digit wins this season.bad.
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