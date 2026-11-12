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Winnipeg Jets visit the Dallas Stars after Mercer's 2-goal performance

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Winnipeg Jets visit the Dallas Stars after Mercer's 2-goal performance
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The Stars are 10-5-2 through nearly a quarter of the season. They’re in the midst of a four-game homestand.

Opponents of the proposed Dallas Stars arena returned to Plano City Hall Monday, urging council members to respect voters’ rejection of Proposition A. The city and the Stars remain interested in the project at the Shops at Willow Bend, with alternative financing options under consideration, though no action was taken at Monday’s meeting.

NBC 5’s Meredith Yeomans has the latest. Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars , Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. CST BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Dallas Stars after Dawson Mercer’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Jets’ 4-2 win. Dallas is 10-5-2 overall with a 3-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Stars have a 9-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Also readNJ Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on why he wanted out of Winnipeg

Winnipeg is 8-8-3 overall and 2-1-2 against the Central Division. The Jets are 2-6-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties. Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

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Roope Hintz scored two goals in the win. TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has three goals and 13 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games. Kyle Connor has 15 goals and six assists for the Jets.

Neal Pionk has scored three goals and added three assists over the last 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties, and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game. Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game. INJURIES: Stars: Oskar Back: out , Kyle Capobianco: out , Miro Heiskanen: out , Matt Duchene: out .

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Connor Hellebuyck returned to Winnipeg for the first time since requesting a trade and was met with loud boos as the Jets beat the Devils 4-2. He said off-ice issues beyond online death threats drove his departure.

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