New Jersey Wegmans sells $847 million Powerball jackpot ticket

A winning Powerball ticket worth an estimated $847 million was sold at a Wegmans in Montvale, New Jersey, and the winner has not yet come forward to claim the second-largest jackpot in state history.

A winning Powerball ticket worth an estimated $847 million was sold at a Wegmans Food Market in Montvale, New Jersey, and the holder has not yet come forward.

The ticket was purchased Tuesday morning from an automated machine at the store in the wealthy town where the median household income is $178,000. The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and the red Powerball 21, with a Power Play multiplier of 2x. The winner can choose between the estimated $847 million jackpot paid as an annuity over 29 years or a one-time cash sum of $363.1 million.

Also read Winning ticket drawn in New Jersey for $847 million Powerball jackpot

New Jersey Declared Luckiest State

New Jersey Lottery executive director James Carey told reporters on Thursday that the state is on a lucky streak. I think I am here to declare that New Jersey is the luckiest state in the United States, Carey said. He urged players to check their tickets because prizes range from four dollars and up, all the way up to $847 million.

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The Wegmans store will receive a $30,000 bonus check from selling the lucky ticket, and it plans to donate the money to its Check Out Hunger campaign to supply local food banks. Store manager Nick Tassi said the store is proud to share the windfall with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. We are really excited about it. It goes directly to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, so we are really proud to share that.

It is a huge honor, and we appreciate the opportunity to have sold the winning ticket, Tassi said. The winner and all New Jersey lottery players have one full year to claim a prize, meaning the deadline is November 4th, 2027. But Carey said he would claim it immediately. If you are the winner, and you look at that ticket, your numbers came up, here is what you should do.

Winners Told To Sign And Secure Tickets

You should sign the back of the ticket. You should take a picture of it, you should put that ticket somewhere safe, and then I would tell your most trusted friend, Carey said. I would call a lawyer. I would call a tax accountant; I would call a financial advisor.

This is an extraordinary amount of money, and you are going to need help from professionals that deal with things like this all the time. Lottery players in New Jersey can remain anonymous, but those who win prizes of $600 or more still have to come to lottery headquarters and provide identification.

It is the 12th time New Jersey has produced a Powerball jackpot winner and the first since an anonymous player claimed the $222.6 million prize on June 10, 2024. Wednesday's jackpot was the ninth-largest prize in game history and the second-largest prize so far this year, according to game officials. It is also the second-largest jackpot in New Jersey state history.

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Powerball Resetting To Twenty Million Dollars

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was August 12, when a lucky player claimed a $1.04 billion jackpot in Illinois. Powerball drawings take place three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the jackpot will reset to $20 million for Saturday's drawing. The odds of winning Wednesday's jackpot were extremely slim, at an estimated 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

This jackpot cycle was the first in which players in the United Kingdom have participated from the beginning of the multi-drawing stretch, following the expansion of ticket sales to the country in July. It also marks the first time a lottery outside of the U.S. has contributed to the Powerball jackpot, according to the lottery. New Jersey State Treasurer Aaron Binder congratulated the winner on the life-changing event and noted the broader impact of lottery revenue.

The New Jersey Lottery has contributed over $1 billion per year to the state's pension system, Binder said. While jackpots like this generate excitement and capture the spotlight, the New Jersey lottery makes an even broader impact every day, providing critical funding that benefits communities and residents throughout the state, he said. Wegmans shopper Elbiz Vaghdikian, 77, told The Post she got goosebumps after learning the store was donating its commission to the hungry.

I hope it goes to someone who makes good use of the money and spreads the wealth, she said of the lucky winner. That is my wish. Let them enjoy their life. God bless them.