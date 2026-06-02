Winnie Harlow Takes Spring’s Wrap Sandal Revival in a Softer Direction in New York

Winnie Harlow visited SiriusXM in white ankle-wrap stilettos and a floral Leo Lin mini while promoting her children’s book, 'Simply Winnie.'

put a delicate spin on the ankle-wrap sandal return on Monday, visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York in white lace-up stilettos and a hand-embroidered Leo Lin mini while promoting her children’s book, “Simply Winnie.

”with a slim white sole, a high narrow heel and two angled straps crossing low over the toes. One strap started closer to the front of the footbed, while the second sat higher across the foot; both widened toward the outside.2019 Steve Madden collaboration , specifically the Badgirl tie-up stilettos, to mind, though Monday’s sandals were not a clean repeat, with more distance between the toe straps and a slightly wider angle across the foot.

Thin white cords wrapped around each ankle and tied off above the heel, putting her on the lighter end of the wrap-sandal return rather than in full calf-lacing gladiator territory. She paired the sandals with Leo Lin’s Roselle floral hand-embroidered bustier minidress in Blossom. The strapless mini from the designer’s pre-fall 2026 collection featured a fitted waist, flared A-line skirt and 3D floral appliqué embroidery, with pastel flowers and handsewn beading scattered over a sheer white base.

At SiriusXM, Harlow went for the lower, more delicate end of a wrap-sandal conversation that has been picking up again this spring.wore Gianvito Rossi’s metallic gold Gwyneth sandals, with a knotted multistrap upper and crisscross ankle lacing, to the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in May.pushed the idea higher on the leg earlier that month, pairing butter yellow lace-up heels with a vintage John Galliano-era Dior dress while visiting “The Fear of 13” in New York. The SiriusXM stop came ahead of the release of “Simply Winnie,” Harlow’s first picture book.

Illustrated by Sawyer Cloud and published by Penguin Workshop, the book is inspired by Harlow’s childhood experiences with vitiligo and follows a stylish young girl learning that what makes her stand out also makes her special. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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