Los Angeles eventually ran away in the second half as Jordan Love's turnover woes cost Green Bay once again.

From two classic divisional rivalries to another showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the NFL is serving up a stacked Thanksgiving Day tripleheader. In an NFC showdown in Los Angeles, the Rams came away with an imperative 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Green Bay clawed back from an early deficit in the first half to tie things at 13-13, but completely stalled in the second half. Birthday boy Blake Corum helped Los Angeles run away as Love's turnover woes cost his team once again. Los Angeles improved to 7-4 with the result, and it's one it really needed given the brutal upcoming schedule. Green Bay fell to 6-5, which is somehow good for last in the NFC North.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corum was born on this day 25 years ago. His birthday present is going for a career high in rushing yards to propel his team to a win. Corum ran for 184 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown, his best single-game performance yet. Green Bay just had no answer, as Kyren Williams has also been carrying a toe issue and notably struggled throughout.