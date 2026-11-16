The Los Angeles Chargers earned their first win of the season, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday Night Football behind Omarion Hampton's 105 rushing yards and a strong defensive performance.

The Los Angeles Chargers secured their first win of the season on Monday Night Football, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. With the victory, the Chargers improved to 1-8 and no longer hold the longest active losing streak in the NFL.

That distinction now belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens fell to 4-6 with their fifth straight loss. According to ESPN Insights, the Chargers became the second 0-8 team to enter a game on Monday Night and win. The last team to accomplish that feat was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, who beat the Miami Dolphins 22-19.

Also read Here’s where to watch Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football

Chargers End Losing Streak

The Chargers offense, which had struggled all season, scored on its first offensive possession. Quarterback Justin Herbert marched the team downfield, running six plays and capping the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run. Herbert finished the game completing 12 of 18 passes for 129 yards. He also had a forced fumble on Zay Flowers and added seven rushing attempts for 51 yards.

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Los Angeles scored its second touchdown of the night during the final two minutes of the second quarter. Omarion Hampton punched it in from 1 yard out to make it 16-7. Hampton was the Chargers leading rusher, carrying the ball 22 times for 105 yards and a score. The offense finished with 160 yards on the ground.

Cameron Dicker added six more points with his leg. Baltimore's offense never looked smooth in Jacoby Brissett's debut under center. Brissett threw 49 passes, completing 33 for 340 yards and one interception. The running game had one of the worst showings of the season.

Ravens Struggle On Offense

The Ravens mustered only 16 total rushing yards on the night. Derrick Henry, Baltimore's top rusher, had 10 carries for 10 yards and two touchdowns. Justice Hill collected four yards on three carries. Henry did have two goal-line scores, but the game plan relied too much on Brissett's arms rather than attacking Los Angeles' defensive line with more intensity.

Baltimore got the ball back one more time but started on its own 20-yard line and was only able to run two plays before the game ended. After starting the season 4-1, the Ravens have now lost five straight. They still have four divisional games left in a strong AFC North. Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve, and if this current form is anything to go by, there is no point rushing him.

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Baltimore does not look like the same team it did to start the season. By the time Jackson is ready, it will likely be on the outside of the playoff picture. Brissett does not move the needle enough despite being better than Baltimore's other quarterback options, while Henry cannot carry offenses anymore. It is another frustrating year for the Jackson-Baltimore duo.

Henley Returns To Chargers

Despite having an agreement with the Denver Broncos on trade deadline day, the Chargers ended up welcoming back linebacker Daiyan Henley not long after. The franchise's 2023 third-round pick made an immediate impact. Henley recorded a game-high 11 tackles, with five solo. He recorded a tackle for loss early on and a pass defended.

He would have helped provide the 7-2 Broncos with better depth amid their playoff pursuit, but for now, he will be a key piece to Los Angeles' defense. How must the Chargers locker room feel now? After eight straight losses to start the season, despite having some quality players, the Chargers can finally hold their heads high going forward. That will not automatically equate to a winning streak of some sort, but the morale needed this.

Outlook For Chargers

That is the type of game this Los Angeles side under Jim Harbaugh should be winning with the remaining schedule featuring tougher teams. It was not a memorable win, but the Chargers will take it any way they can get it. Herbert was not anything special through the air, but Los Angeles' running attack was the difference in a tight finish. The Chargers can finally celebrate a victory after a long and difficult start to the season.