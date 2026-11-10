Winners, losers as Bills top Vikings 23-6 on Monday Night Football

Josh Allen and Co. eventually pulled away as a Carson Wentz-led Minnesota offense clearly lacked quality.

Week 9 delivered historic comebacks, huge performances, overtime drama and a wild Sunday night finish. Josh Allen was always favored to outduel Carson Wentz, but it turned out to be much more lopsided than expected.

Buffalo's goal to be atop the AFC remains on track with a gritty victory, while Minnesota, despite its defensive ceiling, has serious questions to address on offense. Two robust defenses collided. The difference was that one offense had the talent of Allen and James Cook, while the other did not. Allen didn't have the best game against an elite Minnesota side, but he completed 21 of 31 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Also read Bills vs. Vikings: DJ Moore Cleared for Monday Night Football Amid Injury Updates

James Cook also rushed for 107 yards and a score, but it didn't come easy, as he carried the rock 31 times. For Minnesota, Wentz struggled mightily, while Jordan Mason led the running department with 35 yards on six carries. Minnesota is still 6-2, but it doesn't have enough needle-moving talent on offense in big games. This was arguably the worst veteran QB display of the season.

Wentz, 33, looked completely out of it. He completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards, no touchdowns and two picks. He arguably should've been picked off more had Buffalo been more ruthless. Raw prospect Max Brosmer came in late and rattled off 6 of 7 completions for 58 yards to move the ball more smoothly, but the game was already done.

Advertisement

Minnesota may need QB help at the deadline as Murray remains sidelined due to a hamstring strain. If you have to grind out a win, it helps to have the ball as much as possible. Buffalo's defense ensured that would be the case, helping win on the margins. Allen and the offense dominated the time of possession, owning the ball for 42 minutes and 32 seconds.

It was the complete opposite for a Minnesota side that failed to move the chains and sustain drives, accumulating just over 17 minutes with the ball. As good as the Vikings' defense is, no unit can sustain that amount of time defending before eventually bleeding points. It's shaping up to be another disappointing season output wise for Jefferson. The star wideout was targeted 11 times, but caught just three passes for 58 yards.

A few of those came with the game wrapped up. He just barely surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season, but proper QB play has been an issue for the 27-year-old star for the second year running. His body language was definitely being analyzed, though it's difficult seeing him want a trade at this stage of the season. The offseason may be timely, though, if Minnesota's ceiling holds true.

He's too good to be in this situation. Defense wins championships. Despite the result, it gets clearer each week that Minnesota has built a Super Bowl-worthy defensive lineup. Coordinator Brian Flores is most responsible for the work, which includes a versatile blitz-heavy scheme.

Advertisement

But the quarterback under center matters just as much, especially when trying to win on the margins. A healthy Kyler Murray helps slightly, but Minnesota's ceiling this season is highly contingent on Flores' game plan each week. This game could've been a Vikings win with better QB play due to their defense limiting Allen, until eventually breaking.

From Von Miller's two sacks in Super Bowl LVI to Mecole Hardman's game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, these five midseason NFL acquisitions helped their teams capture a championship.