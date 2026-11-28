Whose stock is on the move after the Badgers handled their business against the Gophers?

After a slow start on offense allowed the Gophers to jump out to a 3-0 lead, Wisconsin took control of the game in the second quarter and never relinquished it.

This was aJoseph ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and he tossed for 217 yards on 12-of-18 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. The latter is a little misleading, however, as his second pick was hardly his fault; he hit wideout Eugene Hilton Jr on a slant, and the ball popped up into the air after the receiver absorbed a big blow.

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Joseph once again played with fire after he was benched earlier this season, and after a rough interception in his first drive, he was in complete command both by air and by ground. He consistently made the right read on options and keepers, and proved for the second straight week that when he doesn't make mistakes, he makes this offense exponentially more dangerous.