Winners and Losers: Spielberg’s UFO Clash and Tom Hardy’s Trailer Tantrums

Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' gets buzz. Tom Hardy cannot be bothered. Miles Teller discovers the Streisand effect. Kane Parsons and Curry Barker gang up on Grogu. AI makes history (again) as we look at who won and lost the week.

set — refusing to come out of his portable abode for hours at a time, holding up production — is doubly damaging PR because it’s the same thing he was previouslyreportedly yelled at Hardy, “Fine the fucking a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew.

How disrespectful you are! ”).and others waiting is career suicide. ” This is such an industry thing to say that many will miss what’s wrong with it. It should be career suicide to keepcast and crew waiting for hours while you do … whatever… in your trailer.

The “Brosnan and Mirren are royalty, how dare he! ” stance is another way of saying the more famous you are, the more your feelings matter — which just keeps this whole entitlement thing rolling.

, which ironically feels a lot like a broke group of scrappy rebels bringing down the Galactic Empire of studio IP.is predicted to decline a perfectly acceptable 50 percent for weekend two — despite theater ushers having to wake sleeping parents in their seats after each screening). Based on Parsons’ viral YouTube series and costing less than $10 million,has an 87 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and follows a therapist who enters an alternate dimension after her patient disappears.offer for a movie he hasn’t even pitched yet.

Barker’s already under a right-of-first-negotiations deal with Universal’s Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, but now he knows he can get at least $10 mil for literally whatever he thinks of next. : You know what gives entertainment news readers joy? A new example of the Streisand effect . In this case,profile where the journalist repeatedly suggested he was “a dick.

” Naturally, this led to the profile being recirculated and many readers concluding that theIronically, Teller made his recent comment while doing the sort of press he says he’s largely avoided since the 2015 experience, so who knows how long it will take before the actor sticks his head out again.

“It’s unfortunate that being a good person, that doesn’t sell,” Teller added. “If you go to bed and put your head on your pillow and how you treat people truly, that’s what matters. ” He’s right, of course, and let’s also point out he’s: Have you ever seen a final trailer for a major studio’s event movie that’s narrated by its director?

That’s the case for the new trailer for, which has enjoyed one of the weirdest and most freakishly fortuitous marketing campaigns in Hollywood history as the real-life disclosure movement involving government officials claiming a UFO coverup is coinciding with Universal’s promotional push for their movie about the same thing.

Universal has used a muddy blend of traditional marketing, clips highlighting the director’s own belief that aliens have likely visited our planet and footage in the latest trailer that looks nearly identical to videoshas taken pains to say there was no coordination between the movie and the government . : Industry resistance and ethical concerns were never going to box AI filmmaking out of mainstream pipelines.

This week’s example: An entirely AI-generated film is a savvy use of the medium — dramatizing the Iranian regime’s horrific crackdown on protesters last January. The technology allowed filmmaker Ash Koosha to make a 75-minute movie in just three months for $2,000.

It’s a compelling example of how AI can be used by a creative who lacks studio resources to tell an important story while the subject is still in the headlines .

Thankfully, AI filmmaking is not all Spencer Pratt Batman ads and angry cat barista videos (Gareth Edwards Is Excited About AI Filmmaking — Even Though It’s Like a “Second-Unit Director Who Is a Billionaire on Acid”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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