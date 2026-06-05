Winners and Losers From USC Trojans' Thrilling Win Over North Carolina

The USC Trojans defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 9-5 in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional as Dean Carpentier’s grand slam lifted USC to victory. Wit

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The USC Trojans defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 9-5 in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional as.

With the win, the Trojans are now one win away from clinching a spot in the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 2001. After starting the game trailing 5-1, the Trojans scored eight unanswered runs to lift USC against the Tar Heels. It was yet another game in the NCAA Tournament in which the Trojans found themselves down early and responded the way their red-hot offense has done all season.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn ImagesDown 5-1 in the top of the sixth, the Trojans were in desperate need of a rally.

Kevin Takeuchi’s single down the left field line helped the Trojans get within three runs and resulted in the Tar Heels pulling sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Smith. Walker McDuffie would come out of the bullpen for the Tar Heels, and with two outs, junior infielder Dean Carpentier’s go-ahead grand slam, giving the Trojans a 6-5 lead and sending the North Carolina faithful at Boshamer Stadium into stunned silence.

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Following the grand slam by Carpentier at the top of the sixth, the Trojans continued to pour it on against the Tar Heels' bullpen, scoring three more runs in the seventh.

Isaac Cadena, Jack Basser, and Andrew Lamb all recorded sacrifice RBI’s to extend the Trojans' lead. Looking to book a trip to the CWS with a win on Saturday against the Tar Heels, the Trojans hope to carry the offensive momentum that they put on display late in Friday afternoon’s victory. North Carolina pitcher Walker McDuffie prepares to hurl the pitch against Arizona late in the Super regionals game held in Chapel Hill, N .

C. on June 7, 2025. The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images It was a rough outing for Tar Heels right-handed pitcher Walker McDuffie, and it was clear that one of North Carolina’s best arms out of the bullpen did not have his best stuff on the mound.

In less than one inning pitched, McDuffie allowed three hits and two earned runs. Looking to keep their season alive on Saturday, the Tar Heels will look for more consistency on the mound against a USC team that continues to show its power on offense during the NCAA Tournament. Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images Even some of the best pitchers have their off days. That’s exactly what happened to one of the best pitchers in college baseball, USC left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards, in the Trojans' win over the Tar Heels. The Tar Heels' strong start forced Edwards off the mound early as they recorded four runs in the first three innings of play. Edwards finished recording five strikeouts and allowed three earned runs.

Luckily for Edwards and USC, the strong start to the game was the best it would get for the Tar Heels. USC looks to close out the series on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. PT, and the game broadcast on ESPN. Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism.

He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.





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