Winners and Losers From USC's Shutout Loss to North Carolina

The USC Trojans looked like a well-oiled machine on the baseball diamond before Game 2 of the Chapel Hill regional. USC emerged as an offensive juggernaut in sc

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans catcher Augie Lopez puts the ball in play during the seventh inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images The USC Trojans looked like a well-oiled machine on the baseball diamond before Game 2 of the Chapel Hill regional. USC emerged as an offensive juggernaut in scoring more than nine runs against Lamar, Texas State, Texas A&M Here are the winners and losers from this crucial contest as a trip to Omaha hangs in the balance.

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Folger Boaz fist bumps catcher Colin Hynek after the first inning against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn ImagesHynek responded to a strike by ripping a fast ball 395 feet into the air, scaling the left field fence for the first homer of the game.

Hynek pounded one other hit against the Trojans. He also delivered his success against Grant Govel, one of the top pitching options at the disposal of USC. Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The USC Trojans celebrate a grand slam by USC infielder Dean Carpentier against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images Staying on the topic of Govel, unfortunately for the Trojans, even top pitching options like him have their rough days. Yet his comes one day after Mason Edwards struggled early against UNC before the batting carried the load for the Trojans. Govel, again, became on the wrong end of the Hynek homer. But overall, Govel allowed five hits, one run, and surrendered the home run.

Plus took the loss on the mound for this contest. Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro pitches the ball during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images This contest became far different on the hill for UNC.

This time the Tar Heels didn't need to cycle through multiple pitchers in attempting to slow down USC's offense in Game 1. DeCaro's arm spearheaded this victory. North Carolina didn't need to make any changes on the mound because he was on his game the whole way. DeCaro pitched all nine innings.

USC mustered just two hits against him. But he struck out eight batters to keep the Tar Heels' season alive. Govel wasn't the only Trojans' pitcher who stumbled in this contest. Even the top reliever option for this contest, Matson, struggled.

And Matson witnessed three errors occur when he led the pitching charge. But that's not all. He too surrendered a home run to Erik Paulsen. Matson pitched only one inning, allowed two hits, but surrendered three runs off that Paulsen homer that helped put the game out of reach.

Paulsen, again, provided a huge lift for UNC when the Tar Heels needed it. His home run rip occurred in the sixth inning, and with USC still lingering around. But Paulsen shifted the confidence back over to North Carolina's side during that middle game sequence. Paulsen has emerged as a consistent hitting option for UNC.

The Trojans will need to find new ways to attack him with both teams' season on the line for Game 3. Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans catcher Andrew Lamb rounds third in the sixth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images It doesn't matter if it's Jack Basseer having a quiet game, or no one pounding a home run plus a Grand Slam this time.

The bats got silent at Chapel Hill. Only Dean Carpentier and Augie Lopez provided hits for USC against DeCaro. This output became worse than the Game 1 defeat during the College Station Regional against Texas State. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI.

He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times.

He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winners and Losers: ’60 Minutes’ Falls Apart, Zendaya Escapes ‘Euphoria’Scott Peeley rage quits '60 Minutes.' The unexpected dismal end of 'Euphoria.' Los Angeles endures a never-ending election day.

Read more »

US Coal Plan Shamelessly Picks Energy Winners & LosersCoal is the big winner in the energy sweepstakes as the US administration moves to shove expensive electricity down people's throats.

Read more »

Dallas Cowboys Biggest Winners & Losers From Week 1 of OTAsA look at which Dallas Cowboys players have seen their stock increase and which have seen a decline during OTAs.

Read more »

Winners and Losers From USC Trojans' Thrilling Win Over North CarolinaThe USC Trojans defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 9-5 in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional as Dean Carpentier’s grand slam lifted USC to victory. Wit

Read more »