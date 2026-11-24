The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, desperately looking to get back into the win column amid a small slide. They would ultimat

Nov 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to a made shot in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, desperately looking to get back into the win column amid a small slide. They would ultimately drop a second-straight game, losing to Indiana, 125-120.

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With the loss, the Thunder have officially fallen to 10-8 on the season, a far cry from where they were projectedWilliams, who has adjusted expectations perhaps more than any other role player in the league this season, was again terrific for OKC on the second night of a back-to-back. Williams has been among the most consistent Thunder players lately, and poured on 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, with nine rebounds versus Indiana.

A player who has long been lauded for his hustle and grit in the back end of the Thunder rotation, Williams has been asked to provide real minutes for OKC lately, defending on the wing and even playing frontcourt minutes on Monday. There’s little question that the Thunder would’ve been able to keep things competitive without him, and they’ll continue to need him moving forward even as the schedule softens and players come off the injury report.

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Down four All-Defense players in Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, the Thunder defense continues to struggle mightily. All in all, Indiana poured on 125 points. Without key point-of-attack options and frontcourt shot-blockers, the team was fairly porous as a unit, letting up big rebounds, second-chance points and 3-pointers at a high clip. The Thunder played well enough to win offensively on the night, but continuously played behind the ball via their defensive product.

It’s been an odd defensive conundrum for head coach Mark Daigneault, who has consistently had some of the best individual options in the league over the last half-decade. With numerous players out due to injury on both sides, the Pacers were able to garner some small revenge in the 2024 Finals rematch, outlasting OKC late in the fourth.

Wins have been hard to come by for the Pacers this season, who had just five wins prior to playing OKC on the second night of a back-to-back. The team lost star Tyrese Haliburton just a few games into the season. Monday's result was a great one to nab after a competitive loss to New York, especially with the 76ers ahead.

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.