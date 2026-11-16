Winners and Losers from Seahawks vs. Raiders: It’s JSN. It’s always JSN.

It was the JSN show in Las Vegas, and he’s the greatest show in Seahawks football.

The Seattle Seahawks had 30 minutes to arguably save their season after falling behind 10-7 to the Las Vegas Raiders at halftime. Given the deep nature of the NFC playoff picture, Seattle had little margin for error to lose too many more games, and especially not versus inferior opposition.

Mike Macdonald’s team locked in after halftime and got the win they needed to stay afloat in the playoff race heading into their bye week. You can take a TD away from JSN through a Super Bowl XL-esque “pushoff” penalty, but you can’t hold him down forever. JSN caught 8 passes for 171 yards and a 71-yard TD, and that’s with two explosive plays wiped out due to penalty and a drop.

Also read Fernando Mendoza Sacked Six Times in First NFL Start as Raiders Lose to Seahawks

He could’ve easily broken 200 without much effort, which is ridiculous regardless of opposition. JSN is on pace for a 2,000-yard season and he has the Triple Crown lead over the rest of the NFL in yards, receptions, and touchdowns. When you’re the best in the business in a deep field of elite receivers, you’re special. JSN is one of a kind.

It’s fitting that Seattle’s two slot machines scored touchdowns in Las Vegas. Kupp’s lone catch was a sliding grab for 34 yards on a scramble drill, marking the first time he’s ever caught a touchdown from a backup quarterback in his NFL career. That sounds nerdy and is partially down to the durability of Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Sam Darnold, but even great WRs occasionally get a garbage time TD from the backup.

For the first time in his career, Jadarian Price is an NFL touchdown scorer. He had nine carries for 36 yards, showcasing his speed on his 12-yard touchdown run. Price also had a big kick return to start the game, although it was wasted on an opening drive fumble. There are ways for Price to get his touches without being the lead back, and he adds another splash play to his reel in the form of a TD.

The blocking wasn’t always there, but Charbonnet was on the cusp of his first 100-yard game since returning from injury. He had 94 yards on 20 carries, with several Raiders defenders left in the dust after he chucked them off of him. What sets him apart from Jadarian Price is his ability to drive forward after first contact more effectively than the rookie, and that’s one of the reason he’ll be RB1 moving forward.

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Four games played, four wins for Drew Lock. In fact, when you add in his two starts in 2023 he has a 4-1 record as a starter and an unofficial 5-1 record as Seahawks QB. Lock was 14/17 for 240 yards and 2 TDs, and his numbers would’ve been better if not for a couple of negated plays via penalty.

The first fumble was sloppy and not a smart play when a sack is totally fine, but the second fumble was unlucky. His biggest moment was lowering the shoulder and calling game on a bootleg run in the final minutes. Whether Lock starts after the bye or not, the important thing is that he’s comfortable in the offense and taking advantage of defenses he should be taking advantage of.

He’s going to get significant money this offseason, whether it’s Seattle believing he might be the new long-term answer or some other team that sees Drew as a high-end bridge or “the next Sam Darnold” of sorts. This is the best Lock has ever been arguably in his entire career, irrespective of opponent. So what if Spoon doesn’t get interceptions?

When you have a cornerback who can play slot or outside, defend the run as well as defend the pass, and blitz quarterbacks better than most linebackers, you’ve got yourself one hell of a chess piece. Witherspoon sacked Fernando Mendoza twice and is a total menace when anything is near the line of scrimmage. Big Murph has five sacks on the season, which leads the Seahawks. He wanted to reach 10 in his third year and he’s halfway there.

Murphy’s run defense hasn’t always been strong this season, but he continues leveling up as a pass rusher. Dante Fowler picked up his second sack in as many weeks, coming in unblocked on a blitz when Nick Emmanwori attacked the inside. DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall both had sacks and several pressures of Fernando Mendoza.

Fowler having any sort of positive contribution is welcome given his underwhelming start to the season, and if he’s going to keep having a low snap count then he might as well maximize his opportunities. The Raiders don’t have a quality wide receiver group, with all due respect to Cody White and his one catch for 22 yards. When targeting wide receivers, Mendoza was 5/14 for 40 yards.

Josh Jobe in particular had a fantastic performance and chipped in with two TFLs. , Horton basically cost the Raiders their two-minute warning timeout by saving a touchback. He channeled his inner Richard Sherman with “The Tip” to Rashid Shaheed, albeit one that’s an illegal bat by rule, and there went the Raiders’ ideal outcome. That was impressive.

I was a little worried when Bobby Hart had to sub in for Abe Lucas after his ankle injury. Hart’s last season starting with the Los Angeles Chargers was… brutal. Hart didn’t give up any pressures that I saw. If you can sub in and have to deal with Maxx Crosby and not be a disaster, that’s a win.

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Myers has missed at least a field goal or an extra point in four of his last seven games, and it’s not like 44 yards in an indoor facility is a difficult kick. I’m a little bit antsy with Myers and how he’s performed recently and particularly a contract year. Abe Lucas, George Holani, and Nick Kallerup all left and didn’t return due to their respective injuries. Nick Emmanwori re-aggravated a shoulder injury, although he says he’s all good.

Jarran Reed left with a toe injury and later returned despite an initial doubtful designation. Even Seattle’s team doctor then got whacked on the head by a wayward Fernando Mendoza throw, although thankfully he’s alright. Gaining Quenton Nelson, Charles Cross, Sam Darnold, and Leonard Williams after the bye may be offset by what happened on Sunday. Hopefully the bye week is an ideal one-week buffer for any players who only have short-term injuries.

Mike Macdonald ratcheted up the pressure once the first couple of Raiders drives finished . Nothing can get a rookie’s clock sped up faster than dealing with all sorts of rushers coming right at him. Rolling in a natural grass surface for an indoor environment is not new but that was no different than playing at a random city park.

So much slipping and sliding and uneven footing made it such a nervy game to watch.. His only catch kept Seattle’s opening second half drive alive and resulted in an eventual touchdown. Shaheed was also wide open on JSN’s TD but Lock turned him down for a bigger play. And what I mean is he didn’t make literally all but one first down playcall a pass like he did in the first 30 minutes.

That was wild to see Seattle get overly obsessed with establishing the run to the point where Drew Lock had five pass attempts by halftime. That naked bootleg run by Lock was arguably the best Fleury call to date, and the offense lit up the Raiders in the third quarter. No, he’s not getting fired at the bye week.

Seattle didn’t get a ton of help in the playoff chase, but Week 12 just became as high leverage as can be. The Seahawks have a must-win against the San Francisco 49ers, which could potentially put them back within a game of the division lead if the 49ers lose to the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

But the other aspect of Week 12 is the Green Bay Packers playing the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, and the outcome of that game essentially determines Seattle’s pecking order in the playoff hunt entering December. Seattle still hasn’t played its best football of the season , so get healthy during the bye and figure out how to attack this stretch run.

At worst, I think Seattle needs to be 11-6 to reach the postseason. It’s doable, but the Super Bowl champs have to find a way to get back to playing complementary football again regardless of who the starting QB is.

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