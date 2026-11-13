Winners and Losers From No. 14 Oklahoma's Field Trip Day Triumph Over ORU

The Sooners dominated the Golden Eagles in their annual Field Trip Day spectacle.

Oklahoma’s win streak on Field Trip Day stretched to eight with an impressive showing at the Lloyd Noble Center. The No. 14 Sooners dismantled Oral Roberts 93-62 Friday morning in front of a program-record 8,039 students for the annual event.paced all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep.

The crew tasked with keeping official stats in Norman are well-adjusted to Baranczyk’s full-throttle program, but the Sooners still found a way to keep everyone busy. Loser: Late Arrivals Funneling thousands of local school-goers into the Lloyd Noble Center is a delicate operation, but anyone who was late to their seat missed a show.

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Six different OU players hit a bucket in the opening 10 minutes, and though the Golden Eagles went on a quick run of their own to close the first quarter, the Sooners built a 12-point advantage by the end of the first quarter and a 24-point lead by halftime.all connected from beyond the arc in the first two minutes of the contest, setting the tone for a fast-paced afternoon in Norman. The freshman again showed off her entire skill set to breeze to another double-digit scoring outing.

Bell displayed great touch around the basket to pull down six offensive rebounds and quickly lay the ball back in for quick buckets. She again proved to be a threat at the top of the key, effortlessly launching shots without bringing the ball down as the defense backed off her to try and clog up passing lanes to Bell’s cutters.

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Amidst traffic in the lane, she was able to create space by driving her left shoulder into the defender before pulling up and firing off a Dirk Nowitzki-esque fadeaway off one leg. Bell is just four games into her OU career, but it’s hard not to get excited about the upside of the freshman sensation as she continues to grow and improve under Baranczyk’s guidance.

Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more.

Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.