Winn wastes Webb’s brilliant start as SF Giants fall to Nationals

Logan Webb shuts down the Nats, Jung Hoo Lee extends hitting streak

San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb pitches against the New York Yankees in the first inning during Opening Night at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants sent out their best pitcher to face the National League’s top offense on a cloudy, drizzly Monday night at Oracle Park. Something had to give with Logan Webb on the mound going against James Wood and CJ Abrams’ powerful Washington bats.

Webb’s eight-inning, seven strikeout gem kept the visitors quiet, but it went to waste as the Giants blew a two-run lead in the ninth to lose 4-3. Bryce Eldridge drove in Jung Hoo Lee with a double down the left field line to give the Giants a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, bringing the crowd out of their waterlogged seats. Rookie Jonah Cox provided an insurance run by perfectly executing the suicide squeeze score Eldridge.

But pitching for the third straight day, Giants closer Keaton Winn could not protect the two-run lead. He gave up a double, and and hitting Curtis Mead to put two on with one out,. A passed ball moved them to second and third.

He then allowed a bases-clearing double to Abrams to tie the game at 3-3, and Daylen Lile gave the Nationals a lead and chased Winn from the game with a soft single to center that scored the final run. Thus, as has been the case many times throughout his years as the Giants ace, great outing from Webb was wasted.

Rafael Devers got on base to start the bottom of the ninth, and a Lee single to right put runners on the corners and set the stage for more Eldridge heroics with two outs. He struck out swinging as the Giants lost. Luis Garcia’s two-out single in the top of the sixth drove in Wood from second and broke a scoreless tie.

The Nationals entered Monday having scored more runs than any team in the National League while ranking in the Top 5 in home runs, doubles, OPS and extra base hits. The Giants were able to put runners on the corners against relief pitcher Mitchell Parker, and Matt Chapman went up to bat in the bottom of the inning. He delivered with a line drive single to left to tie the game.

Richard Lovelady made it through one inning, stranding two, before the Nationals went with long reliever Miles Mikolas. It began to rain in the top of the third inning, the downpour sending several fans scurrying up to the concourse, and the rest flipping up whatever hoods or donning whichever hats they might have possessed.

Giants designated hitter Eldridge appeared destined to drive in his seventh RBI of the season on a fly ball deep to left-center, but Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews went airborne to rob him of a hit. Lee, who had extended his hitting streak to 16 games the at-bat before, scurried back to first base. The Giants were eventually able to score, but it was not enough to overcome a weak bullpen.

The Giants are expected to start Adrian Houser on Tuesday, while the Nationals will start Andrew Alvarez





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