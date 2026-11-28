The wing of a plane bound for O'Hare Airport was clipped by another plane while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible," American Airlines said in a statement around 5:30 p.m.You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. The wing of a plane bound for Chicago's O'Hare International Airport was clipped by another plane while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. , during a busy holiday travel weekend, authorities said.

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Around 4:10 p.m. CT on Friday, Dallas-bound American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of Chicago-bound American Airlines flight 2152 while both planes were taxiing for departure, according to statements from the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration. No injuries were reported and both Boeing 737-800s planes returned to the gate after the incident, American Airlines said. The planes were removed from service to be inspected.